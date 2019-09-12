LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Dragonettes are selling tickets to “Dino-Light,” which will be held at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. All tickets for the performance are $10 each.
The Dragonettes are looking to raise funds for new uniforms and other items needed to perform during the year.
Dino-Light, formerly known as Darwin the Dinosaur, was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant and is the first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp.
In this original storyline, a famous scientist with magic powers brings a friendly dinosaur to life. When the dinosaur wanders away from home, he discovers a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love.
This glow-in-the-dark adventure is visually stunning and has been praised for its cutting edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance by audiences all over the world.
Lightwire Theater has been featured as semi-finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and winners of Tru TV’s Fake Off. The group combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and are internationally recognized for their signature brand of electroluminescent artistry.
Lightwire co-creators Carney and Popp met in New York City while dancing in Twyla Tharp’s “Movin’ Out” on Broadway. An immediate connection was made between the kindred spirits as they discovered their mutual love of art, theater and technology.
To purchase tickets though the Dragonettes, email Melissa Stockenberg at dixiejak@gmail.com.
