LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School Orchestra performed its Fall Concert Monday in the LPHS Commons, with a little bit of help from their friends in the Lake Placid Middle School Orchestra, who played with the high school students at the beginning and the end of the performance.

Keeping with the Halloween theme of the season, the students opened with “Ghostbusters” and then went into Lorde’s “Royals.”

Aristides Salgueiro broke out his violin on “The Inner Light,” which is always a treat for the audience. Other numbers performed included Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” and “Celtica,” which featured a solo by violinist Rylee Emanuel.

Mr. Salgueiro thanked the audience for attending the performance and reminded everybody that any unused or unwanted musical instruments laying around the house would be put to use if dropped-off at the high school or middle school.

The students will continue practicing for the annual Holiday Concert, which will take place in the Genesis Center in December.

