LAKE PLACID – Hundreds of parents with children in tow lined up at the Lake Placid Police station for the annual Christmas Toy Giveaway on Saturday morning. The children and parents were bundled up against the chilly morning breeze but were undeterred from the task at hand. The event was postponed because of the tornado watches in the area on Thursday, which was the day the event was originally scheduled for.
Bikes, dolls, stuffed animals, games and anything else a child could ask Santa for were crammed wall-to-wall inside the police station. The police department was turned into a veritable Toys ‘R Us. The administration women and wives displayed the toys and played key roles, behind the scenes. According to Police Chief James Fansler, there was about $700 in cash donated to the cause. The officers spent every last dime of it to supplement their already impressive haul of toys.
“Lake Placid residents never ceases to amaze me with their incredible generosity,” Fansler said. “Whenever we need anything, all we ever have to do is ask and the need is met. Civic organizations and entire neighborhoods collected toys and cash to donate. There were so many people who donated, I can’t even begin to thank everyone. The giveaway would not be possible without this community.”
As each family entered the facility, officers and administrators directed the flow of traffic between two rooms. They helped parents find the perfect gift they were looking for and gave children the toys they wanted.
Law enforcement is not always filled with light moments. But, for a few hours on Saturday, the children, parents and officers laughed and smiled with a common goal of making Christmas special.
The toy giveaway was started several years ago because the law enforcement officers did not want to see anyone go without at least a few toys under the tree on Christmas morning. Every year the amount of toys and children increase.
Maria Perez was just one of hundreds of people in line.
“This helps a lot,” she said. “I had a stroke two months ago and we really needed the help.”
Perez added that while her husband works, it is still hard to find extra money for gifts this year.
