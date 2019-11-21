LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Woman’s Club members and guests were amazed on Nov. 9 at how the club house in downtown Lake Placid was transformed into an elegant tea room setting. With a black, white and red color theme, the meeting hall took on an exciting look for the annual Soiree and Charity Purse Auction. Every chair was covered and decorated with a big black bow. Fancy, almost real, chandeliers were hung over the tables as well.
To add to the atmosphere, the ladies attending the event came wearing the type of dresses, hats, and fascinators that you might find at a party for the Queen. But, instead of the solemnness that goes along with this type of setting, the room was full of laughter as the women showed off their outfits and had a good time play acting.
Those in attendance were treated to a delicious lunch prepared on premises. It consisted of a chicken salad plate, followed by homemade desserts. To make the ladies a little more gitty, there was a spiked wine punch available. Through the afternoon, door prizes were awarded and a raffle took place for even more nifty stuff.
After the camaraderie, club president, Sally Kinsey put auctioneer-for-the-day Joy Post and her helpers to work with the much-anticipated purse auction. Knowing the money was going to benefit the club’s many charitable projects, the bidding was generous. One-by-one the donated, new or gently-used purses and hand bags were auctioned off. No one was disappointed, except for those who were out bid.
The Lake Placid Woman’s Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month at noon for lunch and a meeting at the clubhouse at 10 N. Main Ave, in Lake Placid. There are actually two other divisions as well – Juniors and Juniorates. To learn more, please call Sally Kinsey at 863-243-3476.
