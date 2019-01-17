Universal Orlando Resort announced the concert headliners performing at the 2019 Mardi Gras celebration — a family-friendly version of the renowned Big Easy bash that features authentic Cajun-style cuisine, an incredible nightly parade and — on select nights — live concerts from some of the biggest names in music.
Universal’s Mardi Gras 2019 will run daily from Feb. 9 through April 4. For 13 select nights during the event, guests can enjoy performances by some of the biggest names in music, including GRAMMY award-winning rapper, Macklemore, globally renowned superstar, Pitbull, chart-topping country music duo Dan + Shay, Becky G, Steve Miller Band and Bush. More artsits will be announced in the near future.
But the jamboree won’t stop there as a party animal-themed Mardi Gras parade will run nightly throughout the streets of Universal Studios Florida featuring intricately detailed floats, vivacious dancers and stilt performers, and countless beads. This year, the party animal-themed parade will debut six new floats featuring animals from the arctic, jungle, ocean and more – rounding out the lineup of 12 hand-crafted floats engineered by Kern Studios, the same company that has created floats for the iconic New Orleans celebration since 1947.
Plus, guests can also enjoy authentic Cajun cuisine at The French Quarter Courtyard and performances by bands pulled straight from Bourbon Street. New to this year’s event, all food and beverage items will be served as a tasting size, allowing guests to experience a variety of classic New Orleans dishes throughout their visit including gumbo, jambalaya, po boys and more. In addition the event will feature new menu items including, frog legs, crab etouffee and craft beer flights featuring regional brews from Louisiana.
Launched this week, Florida residents can experience this year’s Mardi Gras celebration and the spring season with an exclusive 2-Park, 3-Day Base ticket offer for $159.99 – that’s three days for less than $54 per day. This limited-time offer can be used at one park per day and is available for purchase with a valid promo code from Coca-Cola or Coke Zero Sugar. Florida residents must purchase by April 4 and can visit any three days now through June 30.
2019 Mardi Gras Headliners
Feb. 9 Bush
Feb. 16 Gavin DeGraw
Feb. 17 Dan + Shay
Feb. 23 Macklemore
March 2 To be announced
March 9 Becky G
March 10 Sean Paul
March 16 Steve Miller Band
March 17 Ziggy Marley
March 23 NF
March 24 Pitbull
March 30 To be announced
March 31 To be announced
