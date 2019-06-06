Highlands Little Theatre (HLT) is pleased to present Mamma Mia! on the Blackman Stage beginning Friday, June 7. The show will run through Sunday June 23. This is the ultimate feel-good show, full of fun, music and surprises!
Mamma Mia! was written by Catherine Johnson with music and lyrics by ABBA members, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. The HLT production is directed by Jen Westergom. Show sponsor is Highlands Radio Group with season sponsor, Dental Care of Mid-Florida (Drs. Owen and Forsee).
ABBA was a very popular group in the 1970’s with hits such as “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Fernando,” “Waterloo,” “Take a Chance on Me” and many more. The group had four talented Swedish vocalists: Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid.
You will love this production of ABBA’s hits as they tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s quest to find her birth father. This cast is full of experienced actors with a few newcomers, eager to be on stage.
The cast includes Dawn Smith (as Donna Sheridan), Sydney Hitt (Sophie Sheridan), Martile Blackman (Tanya Cresham-Leigh), Amanda Mercer (Rosie Mulligan), Gary Johnson (Sam Carmichael), Marcus Conerly (Harry Bright), Rodger Smith (Bill Austin), Isaac Hernandez (Sky), Hannah Summer (Ali), Olivia Gallo (Lisa), Kody Short (Eddie) and Paolo Pineda (Pepper).
This is a large cast and there are many others in the ensemble and chorus.
Imagine a picturesque Greek Island paradise. Warm sand, bright sun and gentle blue waters. Donna Sheridan spent a wild summer on that same island 21 years ago. Her daughter Sophie, now 20, is making wedding preparations and wants her father to walk her down the aisle.
The problem is, Sophie does not know who he is. She reads her mother’s diary and finds out there are three possible father candidates; Harry, Sam and Bill. She mails each of them a wedding invitation.
Amazingly, all three accept the invitation and arrive on the island before the wedding. Who is Sophie’s real father? Does Donna even know for sure?
Sophie is curious; Donna is in a tizzy. Sophie has her close friends Ali and Lisa to help her in her quest. Donna’s buddies, Rosie and Tanya, are there to help keep her in check.
The emotions run high for everyone at this unusual wedding in an idyllic setting. There are plenty of surprises, so be sure you don’t miss this show.
You can purchase tickets on their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org or by calling the box office at 863-382-2525.
