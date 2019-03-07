Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee today invites the public to visit museums in Florida during the third annual March of Museums, which kicked off on March 1. March of Museums is a statewide initiative led by the Florida Department of State throughout the month of March that celebrates the diversity of Florida’s museums and the many benefits they provide to local communities. The Department has a full listing and map of participating museums by region available at MarchofMuseums.com.
“Florida’s museums enhance the quality of life in our state by providing opportunities for learning and cultural enrichment as well as serving as important economic drivers,” said Secretary Lee. “With more than 160 participating museums, I encourage all Floridians to plan their own March of Museums by visiting and supporting the museums in their area and throughout the state this month.”
In 2017, the Department piloted the March of Museums initiative with museums in Tallahassee, and in 2018 it expanded to include 75 partner museums statewide. This year the initiative includes more than 160 partner museums throughout Florida.
In addition to the full listing and map of participating museums by region, MarchofMuseums.com also includes the mission, collections and/or special events each museum is hosting during the month. To learn more about March of Museums, follow along on Facebook or Twitter @MarchofMuseums or visit MarchofMuseums.com.
