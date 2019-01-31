LAKE BUENA VISTA — A Masai giraffe calf was born on Monday, Jan. 14, on the Kilimajaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Born to Mara, the calf stands roughly 6-feet tall. Disney officials say mom and son will be out of the public eye for a month or two under the supervision of the Disney’s Animal Kingdom animal care team. The calf will be named at a later date.
