Even before 8 a.m. last Saturday, the parking lot was full at the Bert J. Harris Agri-Center, and the plants were selling fast. So fast, that volunteers from the Master Gardeners had to keep replenishing the supply in the sale display area.
“This is our spring clearance sale, so the scale of the event is different from the plant festival we held last November,” said Mary Meier with the Master Gardeners. “That’s why it’s being held outside behind the building on the grounds of the Ag Center.”
George and Virginia Maddrell were carefully checking out the plants. “We bought a fig, loquat and a pink peace lily. So much to choose from.”
“We have a wide variety of plants very attractively priced, including flowering plants such as blue daze, Angelonia, begonias and Mexican heather. We also have striking foliage plants such as variegated ginger and Ti plants, edibles such as pineapples and blueberries and small fruit trees such as fig and loquat. There are also some spices such as turmeric and ginger which are currently dormant but ready to re-sprout and provide an unending supply for the culinary minded,” explained Meier.
Joe and Ernestine Bell picked out an assortment of plants. “We were looking for colorful plants for our large butterfly garden”.
“We didn’t forget the butterfly enthusiasts. We have porterweed, palms fragrant sweet almond and much more,” said Meier.
Rob and Nora Nevins had a large group of plants set aside while they looked for more. “We have a nice flower garden and need to fill it up. We’ve got a few palms here too.”
Deana and Lou Damiano had their red cart filled with a variety of plants. “We just like plants, anything new and different, that we can add to our collection.”
Plants such as angel wing begonia, Brazilian red hot, bush daisy, devil’s trumpet, pigeon pea and peace lilies were selling fast. Meier and her team kept bringing out plants from their stock.
Master Gardener Paul Walton was working hard filling his wheelbarrow and taking plants to vehicles for those who purchased them.
The Master Gardeners have a huge area where they grow shaded, full sun and succulent plants. They pot and plant and nurture them until they are ready for sale. It truly is a labor of love.
“We are selling what we have so we have room to grow more. We want to have a big selection ready for our fall sale in November. Be sure to watch for it!”
