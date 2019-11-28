SEBRING — The old saying goes “can’t see the forest for the trees.” The “giant oaks” of the Americana/singer-songwriter genre have been plying their trade for as long as memory stretches. In the midst, Jaime Michaels has been in the “forest” steadily crafting word-class songs that enrich the world with the spice of his deep, reflective thinking.
Michaels comes to town Dec. 7 as the second installment of the house concert series hosted by Larry Loveless.
The man who cites Tom Rush as his musical hero, has just released a new CD, “If You Fall” and is coming to town on the heels of a successful tour of Italy. He has seen a lot, lived a lot and been lots of places. As such, the well of his creativity runs deep.
“I’ve put out 11 albums in the last 20 years,” Michaels recently said. “I’m still excited. I’m not bored with it at all.” Much of his best work has been coming in the last decade or so.
In 2011 Michaels won the Album of the Year at the New Mexico Music Awards for his “The Man With The Time Machine” release. “Unknown Blessings,” from 2014, won the award again. The song “Dirty Wine” from that record won Song of the Year while longtime producer Jono Manson won the Norman Petty Producer of the Year Award for his efforts.
Again in 2017, with his excellent “Once Upon A Different Time,” Michaels won Album of the Year and Producer of the Year for Manson.
The album contained the song “Warming” which Michaels wrote in 48 hours as part of an exercise at a music conference. The song went on to win Song of the Year for 2017 at the New Mexico Music Awards.
“I’m one of those people that believe, like Pete Seeger did, that the songs already exist somewhere in the universe,” Michaels reflects. “You’re just the lucky guy that gets to pull them down. It’s a real blessing.
“That’s why I do it. I’ll keep doing it until I physically can’t do it. I’m 52 years into my career now,” Michaels says with a laugh. “It’s too late to go to dental school. I’m pretty much tied in.”
There will be a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. with music beginning at 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door.
There is no better place than a house concert to enjoy finely crafted music in a quiet, respectful setting. The intimacy of the environment cannot be matched.
It is requested that each guest bring a food item, home cooked or otherwise, to share with all. All events are BYOB. Water and coffee will be provided. Additionally, bringing a clean folding chair is recommended in the event of a shortage.
Seating is very limited, and an RSVP is required. To reserve your seat and obtain directions, contact one of the following: Ray Cerbone at wysteria@comcast.net or Larry Loveless at 636-542-0319 or LarryL60@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.