SEBRING — Sebring Meals on Wheels held their Gigantic Rummage and Bake Sale on Nov. 22 and 23 at the Church of the Brethren’s Blough Hall.
“The sale will benefit Sebring Meals on Wheels,” said Director Mary Margaret Staik. “The proceeds will help with the expenses of delivering meals to the Sebring and Lake Placid areas we serve.”
Tables were filled with garden items (rakes, tillers, flower pots), collectibles (figurines, LP’s), home decorations (lamps, pictures, frames, arts & craft items) and holiday items.
There was also furniture (queen headboard), desk, hutch (with butler server) and clothing items (some new with tags).
Arlene Nordin and Mary Lomelino were looking over the baked goods table on their way in. “It’s something to do today. Those cookies look good. I’ll probably have to get some on the way out,” said Lomelino.
Pat Myers was checking out some binoculars. “I have a pair, but these are really nice. I spend a lot of time at Highlands Hammock Park.”
Sandy Vaughn has been a volunteer driver for Sebring Meals on Wheels since 1985.
“I started doing this with my mother. She heard they needed volunteers on the radio. She said if you go, so will I. It’s very rewarding. The people on our route become like family as we see them all the time.
“Mary Margaret is so creative. She can get you to make changes in your route by easing you into it. She is great. The rewards and blessings in doing this are intense.”
There is a great need for more drivers. Staik needs one more by January. You can call her at 863-402-1818 for a short phone interview. If she gets six more, she can open up another route, which is badly needed.
“To qualify to receive Meals on Wheels you need to meet one of the criteria which include being elderly, in recovery from an illness, are just out of rehab from an illness, there is an environmental hazard (meaning the person may leave the stove on), can’t get out of the house or they are unable to cook.”
The cost of each meal is just $5.25. For that nominal amount, the recipient gets a hot entrée, two sides, a small salad, a roll, milk and dessert.
“Everything is delivered by volunteers. We try to keep people in their own homes.”
Those who regularly receive the meals become very close to their drivers. The short visit is a bright spot in their day. This also serves as a sort of wellness check, to ensure their client is okay and not in need of medical help.
Event volunteers, Laura Gorman and Judy Legel, say they love what they do; volunteering with Sebring Meals on Wheels.
For more information, please visit their website at www.sebringmealsonwheels.com.
