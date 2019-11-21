SEBRING — The city on the circle was fortunate enough Saturday, Nov. 16 to have the wonderful talents of Americana/bluegrass darling Mean Mary grace our city.
Mary, aka “Mean Mary” James opened up the Larry Loveless House Concert Series in very fine fashion.
In no time she had the audience eating out of her hand with her kind and gentle demeanor, constant smile and natural good-hearted charm.
This amazing artist proved her worth as she dazzled the audience throughout the entire two hour performance with her amazing skills on the acoustic guitar, banjo and fiddle as well as her beautiful, vibrato voice.
In addition to all of her instrumental talents, perhaps Mean Mary’s greatest gift is in her novella-like songwriting skills. Listening to Mean Mary ply her trade is like watching a movie. Her songs are full of vivid narrative conjuring up visions which dance in time with the music.
The songstress started her professional career at the tender age of 6 years-old. She has gone on to record 16 CDs. She is currently touring in support of her newest CD entitled “Cold.”
As well as co-authoring multiple books with her mother Jean, the pair also co-write songs together. Mary has also written, recorded and toured with her brother Frank.
Her YouTube videos have been viewed more than 15 million times all across the globe.
The house concert series provides a unique experience for lovers of music in that the design and intent is to bring lovers of music and the artists who make that music into an intimate setting where all may celebrate food, music and togetherness.
The next installment of this season’s concert series will be Dec. 7 when international recording artist Jaime Michaels brings his singer/songwriter talents to town.
Seating is very limited, and an RSVP is required. To reserve your seat and obtain directions, contact one of the following: Ray Cerbone at wysteria@comcast.net or Larry Loveless at 636-542-0319 or LarryL60@yahoo.com.
For more information on Jaime Micheals go to www.jaimemicheals.com
