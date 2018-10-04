My younger brother Jerry Meisenheimer (who turns 76 on Nov. 28) and I both write for the Highlands News-Sun/Highlands Sun. He has done the restaurant reviews for a number of years and writes interesting feature stories.
Most readers know little of the background of the paper’s freelancers and I am compelled to write about my brother because he has a life story so unique and so amazing that it begs to be told.
We grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. From little on, Jerry had an entrepreneurial spirit and a kind heart. He used to help me on my paper route. I was fearful of small nippy dogs and I always begged him to deliver the paper to the homes with these mean little critters. And he always did!
He loved cars and bought many of them with money he saved working at McDonald’s. He was proud of his 1950’s Ford and his hard top convertible Oldsmobile with white leather seats.
In the early 60s he had a calling to become a missionary Brother. For non-Catholics that is equivalent to a nun or a man who desires to live the religious life without becoming a priest.
Once he was accepted into the Salvatorian religious society he asked to be assigned to Africa. He was sent to the Masai tribe in then Tanganika, East Africa where he spent five years farming and teaching the villagers about Jesus. Today he can still speak Swahili.
He often talks of how he ate a lot of zebra meat, hunted wildebeest and more than once was face to face with cobras. When asked if he was afraid of snakes, he commented. “They were all over the place, on my door knob and in the corners of my hut.” Jerry added, “But they ate the rats!”
Upon return from Africa, he decided to leave the society. Our mom owned a beauty shop in Milwaukee and she hired a young attractive girl named Mary. When Jerry walked into the shop, he saw Mary for the first time and that was it. She was going to be his wife.
Mary was going with another guy and Jerry followed her to church one Sunday and sat right behind her and her date. Mary turned and was shocked to see him. The next day Jerry called her and said, “It’s either him or me.”
Fifty years later with two daughters and two boys and six grandchildren, all living in Lake Placid, they are a loving family. His youngest daughter, Darcy Meisenheimer Jacobs was born in Barbados and Jerry and Mary adopted her as a baby. When Darcy’s daughter and son were born Jerry even flew her birth mother up for the births.
Jerry’s adventures did not stop with living in the African jungle. His life is a non-stop list of exciting endeavors.
He was a police officer for the West Allis, Wisconsin police force, raised Schnauzers, collected and sold fire wood, built home after home and bought a large apartment complex in Milwaukee.
After life in Africa he was always cold and 30 years ago decided it was time to head south with his family. Today he wears a winter coat if the temperature goes below 70.
He and Mary sold all their properties and headed south to Margate, Florida where he opened two restaurants with the profit from his property sale. Unfortunately soon after opening the road to the eatery was closed for construction. That setback had him moving on.
He became a sheriff for the Fort Lauderdale Sheriff’s Department, at the same time starting an RV business. He built that into a successful enterprise and became the largest Jayco camper dealer in the United States. He talked our younger brother Ken and his family into moving to Coral Springs to join the business.
Fort Lauderdale’s busy urban lifestyle lost its appeal to him and one day driving the area of Highlands County he found a nice home on Lake Clay. He bought it and surprised Mary by purchasing it. He moved his RV dealership, Safari RV to Highway 27 in Lake Placid. Jerry is a trusting person and never suspected that his CFO was embezzling money from the business.
That did not stop him. He went back to finding other opportunities. He sold cars, worked for smaller town police forces and eventually became a police officer for the Seminole Tribe. Daily, he drove from Lake Placid to the tribe headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, eventually working the Brighton Reservation. After 25 years as their veteran officer he retired.
Well not really. While working for the Seminoles he began investing in houses and now he and Mary own and manage 13 rental homes around Lake Placid.
You’d think that would be enough for Jerry. No. He has added daily school bus driving to his repertoire and also developed his own snack business. He delivers goodies to stores throughout the county in between his bus driving duties.
And now as he turns 76, he continues as a correspondent for this paper and decided that he would give real estate a try. For months, after his daily work he spent evenings in study of the 600-page real estate book as well as attending the required classes.
Last Friday he passed the Real Estate Exam. The instructor told him, “You have received the highest grade of anyone I have ever tested!”
He now has his own office spot at All Around Real Estate on Main Street in Lake Placid.
Fifty seems to be a magic number for them. Besides being a first class entrepreneur Jerry and Mary have visited over 50 countries and taken over 50 cruises. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past May and visited Paris for the fifth time.
They make time for family by attending their grandkid’s athletic events and have season tickets for the Artist Series at South Florida State College. Mary has been a long time member of the Women’s Club and Garden Club of Lake Placid while volunteering her talent in many other community events.
Jerry’s work is his love and hobby. But he is a real down to earth guy. When asked what his favorite restaurant is in Highlands County, he immediately answers “Taco Bell.”
The motivational guru Anthony Robbins always tells his audience, “If you can’t, you must.”
Jerry has lived that motto since his first entry level job at McDonald’s way back when burgers were 25 cents. Keep alert. You never know what business Jerry Meisenheimer will start next month!
