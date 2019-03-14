WEST BEND, Wisc. — On Saturday, March 9, the City of West Bend, Wisconsin did something rather rare. The Baseball Association there honored my brother, Tom Meisenheimer, by inducting him into the City’s coveted baseball ‘Hall of Fame.’ Only 30 other names appear on a monument outside the ball field there.
What’s rare is that Tom never played baseball in West Bend. Yet, his name will be listed among the greatest players the city produced over the years, many of them famous names in the major leagues.
But, let me back up a bit. Anyone who knows Tom Meisenheimer knows about his energy and friendliness. People here in Highlands County might recognize his name for having written over 300 feature stories for the News-Sun as a correspondent. Others have played tennis with him or have met him and his wife, Pat, riding their bikes in Placid Lakes. He just doesn’t stop!
You might even have talked to him as a volunteer at the Lake Placid museum, or at a rotary meeting, or at St. Francis Assisi in Lake Placid. Perhaps, you’ve seen some of his photographs that he entered in the LP Arts & Crafts Festival. Oh, did I mention that Tom will be 80 on his next birthday?
Now, lets go back to March 9. I flew up to Wisconsin with Tom to share in his moment of glory. We were met with wind, rain and two feet of snow on the ground. In other words, a normal winter day in the Midwest.
Even I had no idea of Tom’s accomplishments in this town of about 45,000 Brewers, Packers, and Buck’s fans. The event program had his picture and his resume inside, which outlined why he was chosen to be in the Hall of Fame there.
Turns out one of the reasons had to do with money. When Tom worked in West Bend one of his jobs had been as a professional fundraiser for organizations that provided training, employment and education to persons with severe disabilities. So, it was natural for him to volunteer his expertise to get the community involved in building ball fields, scoreboards, concession stands and the like. Plus, uniforms and equipment were needed for the many Little League teams and the two high school varsity teams. Then there was the part where he coached the teams that his sons, Mike and Matt played on from t-ball to state champions.
But, his most exciting claim to fame was his speaking ability. For four years, the voice of Tom Meisenheimer could be heard as the play-by-play radio announcer and color commentator for the two West Bend high school baseball teams, and two surrounding towns baseball teams. He never missed a home or away game. He lived and breathed baseball.
Tom loved to provide trivia questions on the air, especially for his older listeners who tuned in to hear their grandson’s names mentioned during the game. Most of that trivia was about the Milwaukee Braves, who moved to Milwaukee from Boston in 1953. Tom can still tell you the names and uniform numbers of the entire Braves line up of the first game in Milwaukee County Stadium. Names like Hank Aaron, Warren Spann, Eddy Mathews, Del Crandall, etc. One of Tom’s closest friends is former major league pitcher, Willie Mueller Jr., who calls West Bend his home.
So, if you ever find yourself in the City of West Bend, Wisconsin, go to Carl Kuss Field to see the ‘Wall of Fame’ (better go in the summer because right now it’s covered with snow). It’s about 40 miles north of Milwaukee, situated on the west bend of the Milwaukee River. You’ll find my brother’s name there – Tom Meisenheimer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.