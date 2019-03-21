The U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet Legacy Demo Team will perform at the 2019 Melbourne Air & Space Show, sponsored by Northrop Grumman, on March 30-31 at Orlando Melbourne International Airport.
Lt. Dominic “Iceman” Garcia, a 2003 graduate of Melbourne High School, will be at the controls of the F-18 Super Hornet on both show days. He is currently part of the Navy’s West Coast Fleet Replacement Squadron (VFA-122) where he trains the next generation of Strike Fighter Aviators.
Known as the “Rhino,” the Super Hornet is a twin-engine fighter aircraft based on the original McDonnell Douglas F-18 Hornet also called the “Legacy Hornet.”
The Super Hornet has an internal 20 mm rotary cannon and can carry air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface weapons. It entered service with the U.S. Navy in 1999, replacing the Grumman F-14 Tomcat, which was retired in 2006.
Lt. Garcia will also take part in an F-18 Super Hornet Legacy Demo, which will include a Navy T-2 Buckeye jet. Every jet-qualified Naval Aviator and virtually every Naval Flight Officer from the late 1950s until 2004 received training in the T-2 Buckeye, a length of service spanning four decades.
The Melbourne Air & Space Show will feature the North American debut of the U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team.
The F-35 Lightning II, also known as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, is the most advanced fighter aircraft flying in the world today. This is the first year a full capabilities demo of the F-35 will be flown by the U.S. military and Melbourne will be the first place where the world can see it.
Sponsorship opportunities and corporate hospitality packages are available and volunteer registration is now open for the event. For more information on the show please visit http://airandspaceshow.com/.
