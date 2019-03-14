With 17 No. 1 hits and soundtrack credits for the 1980 hit film ‘Urban Cowboy’ starring John Travolta, some country boy balladeers might see fit to hang up the saddle — so to speak — but Mickey Gilley keeps on riding.
It’s not about the money for Gilley; it’s about the music and connecting with the fans, young and old.
“I think probably the thing that I enjoy more than anything else is the camaraderie I have with the audience and the fact is .. it’s not about the money, it’s about the music,” said Gilley. “It’s just been a great ride. I’ve had a great time in the music industry.”
Gilley and his seven-piece Urban Cowboy band will take the stage at The Genesis Center in Lake Placid on Friday, March 22.
“I had a great career as far as the entertainment world is concerned. I had 17 number 1 records in my career. So, I believe in sharing your time and efforts with the audience and that’s what keeps me going,” said Gilley.
This isn’t Gilley’s first time playing in Florida and it will hardly be his last. His current tour spans around 50 shows, wrapping up in December of this year. His 2019 tour is already booked with more than 50 shows across the U.S. In recent years, he has played The Villages just south of Ocala, as well as other central Florida areas; his fan-base these days, however, is as young at heart as it is in age.
“I think it’s really awesome when you consider the fact that at the present time I’m 82 years old,” said Gilley, “… we did the film 38 years ago and I go out on that stage sometimes (and) I see these girls and guys dancing at 25 or 30 years old, they weren’t even born when we did that film. I’m wondering if they really think that we’re still alive.”
Seventeen seems to be a consistent number for Gilley. On top of having 17 No. 1 hits in his career, he said it took him 17 years to score his first hit, “Room Full of Roses.”
“I went into the music business in 1957 and made my first recording,” said Gilley. “In the show, I tell the people ‘I’ll tell you what, I’m gonna play you the first recording I made in 1957 and maybe you’ll understand why it took me 17 years to get a hit.’”
Gilley’s connection to country music, as well as rock ‘n’ roll and gospel, goes beyond his own experience as a songwriter. He is a proud cousin to Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis and Gospel legend Reverend Jimmy Swaggert. If his own hits and the family ties weren’t enough to cement Gilley into the traditional American music scene, his efforts in the theater business have equally put him on the map — literally.
“I think that the film Urban Cowboy has probably pushed the type of music that we represent out in the front of a younger audience now, not that it’s that prevalent anymore as back in the 1980s,” said Gilley. “They still show the film on TV. I got my break with a local TV show from having that nightclub with my name on it.”
In “Urban Cowboy”, Gilley’s nightclub, poignantly named Gilley’s, was a prominent feature in the film. This nightclub opened up in 1972 in Pasadena, Texas, a suburb of Houston. In 1990, Gilley’s burned down.
Gilley still has clubs in Dallas and Las Vegas, as well as Durant and Pocola of Oklahoma, according to Gilley’s website, gilleys.com.
In his experience as a nightclub owner, Gilley said he was able to become a better performer for himself, his band and his audience.
“When I went into the theater business,” said Gilley, “I was working every night. I was working to an audience that the people were coming to see us. I was working at the same venue every time, the same lighting, the same sound … and the staging and everything which made it a lot more entertaining and interesting cause we used video. It was just a stepping stone as far as my life and my career in a sense in that it made me a better performer.”
Gilley said that now that he and his band are back out on the road that he is still having a great time.
“I’ve learned from the theater business how to be a better performer for the audience that comes to see Mickey Gilley and the Urban Cowboy Band. I got a tech crew that follows me and we try to make the show interesting and entertaining. I tell them a little story about the life of Mickey Gilley and his music. We use video clips to give them a little insight into things I think that they would enjoy.”
Gilley said that he always tries to work in all 17 of his chart-toppers into the shows, as well as some of his work from “Urban Cowboy.”
“I’m going to do my best to do all the 17 No. 1 songs,” said Gilley, “... maybe not all of them but as many as I possibly can. It depends on the time limits that they give me on the show. The show ends with a segment of the film and music from the soundtrack. I think it’s an interesting and refreshing part of the performance that I think the people will love and enjoy.”
Gilley and his Urban Cowboy band will take the stage at 7 p.m. at The Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid.
Tickets range from $35 (general admission), or $49 to $59, plus tax and fees. For tickets or more information, call 863-494-9362, visit www.sunevents.com or buy in person at the venue Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.