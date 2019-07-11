The Military Seas Services Museum in Sebring hosted a remembrance of the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk on Friday, July 5. This was an interactive fun and educational event for young people as well as adults of all ages.
The Battle of Kursk was a WWII engagement between Germany and the Soviet Union, fought across the steppe of western Ukraine. The war went on during the hot summer months of July and August 1943.
The Germans had hoped to weaken the Soviet offensive by cutting off the forces they anticipated would be in the Kursk salient. (A salient, also called a bulge, is a battlefield landmark that projects into the enemy territory).
The Soviets were ultimately declared the winners, ending Hitler’s dream of conquering the huge territory of the Soviet Union.
There was a lot to see, do and experience while reliving the largest tank battle in history at the museum. Video game simulations, detailed tank models, books, historical presentations and viewing items used during the battle, were all part of the experience.
“We want to get the younger people in our community to come and experience the museum. This is our country and our history,” said coordinator Micah Marsh.
Marsh, a recent graduate of Sebring High School, was a former Cadet Colonel in their Air Force ROTC. He will be attending Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in the fall. He is enrolled in the Air Force Master’s Degree Program with his career goal of being an Air Force Intelligence Officer.
“We have two different tank simulation video games today: “World of Tanks” and “War Thunder.” There are models of different tanks so you can compare the sizes and actually look inside the tanks. I build the models to be historically accurate.”
Marsh compared two tanks from WWI; a German A7B tank and a German Tiger Tank. He also showed a display with weaponry used during the Battle of Kursk, including a German K98 Rifle and a Soviet Rifle. There were actual helmets used in the battle. Marsha pointed out a German Stahlhelm M35.
“This was a great opportunity today to have so many young people attend and play the games. We had such a great turnout.”
A drawing was held for a diorama depicting one of the tanks in the Kursk Battle. Light refreshments were served to attendees.
The Military Sea Service Museum is located at 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring. The museum honors the United States Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. Their website is: http://www.milseasvcmuseum.org/.
