The Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring was the host site for the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony presented by the Veterans Council of Highlands County.
The covered outdoor seating was full of people wanting to pay their respects, despite the 95-degree heat. Many local dignitaries attended including Sheriff Paul Blackman and Mayor John Shoop.
The colors were posted by the Sebring High School Junior ROTC.
Mike Borders opened the program by introducing John Cecil, President of the museum. Cecil asked Reverend Ron DeGenaro, with St. John United Methodist Church, to do the innovation.
“We are so fortunate to live where we honor those who served and where freedom is valued,” said Rev. DeGenaro.
DeGenaro read “In Flanders Fields.” Taps was played by Billie Jewett, USMC.
Harry Marsh, with the Highlands County Veterans Council, introduced special guest speaker, retired Major General James E. Livingston USMC.
Livingston is one of 70 living recipients of the Medal of Honor. According to the program, “The Medal of honor is the USA’s highest and most prestigious personal military decoration that may be awarded to recognize military service members that distinguished themselves by acts of valor.”
In May of 1968 in Dai Do in the Republic of Vietnam, Livingston risked his life in action against enemy forces. After being wounded three times in the battle, he only accepted medical attention after seeing to the safety of his own men.
Livingston still retains his military bearing and air of authority. He stood at the podium and gave a very interesting and moving speech.
“Remember what this day represents. How proud we should be that we honor our heroes on this special day. This is the 151st anniversary of Memorial Day.
“It is the most solemn of our holidays, representing our military, sacrifice and freedom. We pay respect and honor those who have fallen. May they rest with God.”
Livingston said that less than 1% of our population volunteers to serve their country, but that 1% is the best of the best. Accepting the responsibility, hardships and ultimate risk comes with raising your hand and making the choice to serve.
“I wear this medal to honor those who did not come back; young people, full of ambition and life. If today’s young people don’t understand who we are, our nation is threatened. Today, we are still the greatest nation in the history of the world!”
Borders presented Livingston with a memorial brick in his honor, to be placed in the brick garden at the museum.
“We are humbled to follow someone like Major General Livingston,” said Mayor John Shoop. “We appreciate the men and women who have unselfishly given their lives to preserve our freedom.”
After the ceremony, there were refreshments and tours of the Military Sea Museum. Livingston met with guests and thanked the veterans who attended.
US Navy, Chief Hospital Corpsman, Betsy Waddell, was one of the many veterans who attended the event.
“I served for 21 years. The first 10 years I was a technician in the laboratory, then I became the chief, after I earned my degree in Healthcare Administration. I proudly served during Vietnam and Desert Storm.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.