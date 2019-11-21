It’s been 75 years since “Taffy 3” was attacked by 23 Japanese battleships, cruisers and destroyers near the Philippine Island of Samar. Six small escort carriers were sending waves of planes in to support Army soldiers and Marines as they battled Japanese troops in General MacArthur’s “return.”
Suddenly, large caliber shells began falling around the Task Force ships. Only three fleet destroyers and four destroyer escorts stood between the enemy and the certain destruction of the carriers. Without hesitation, the Taffy 3 commander ordered, “Small boys make torpedo attack!”
Known as the Last Stand of the Tin Can sailors, all seven ships turned toward the approaching fleet and charged at flank speed. Each “small boy” took horrendous damage as they strained to get within torpedo firing range.
The skipper of the Samuel B. Roberts, known by her crew as the “Sammy B” told his young crew, “We’re making a torpedo run. The outcome is doubtful, but we will do as much damage as we can.”
Loosing three torpedoes, the Sammy B. managed to knock off the stern of cruiser Chokai and then fought on for a further hour. Firing more than six hundred 5-inch shells while maneuvering at close range she mauled Chōkai’s superstructure with 40 and 20 mm anti-aircraft guns and set the bridge of cruiser Chikuma afire. Despite her fierce gunfire, as expected, the Roberts was torn apart by scores of battleship and cruiser shells and sank with 90 of her crew. Two of the American carriers and two of the fleet destroyers also sank, however their valiant efforts caused the Japanese ships to break off their attack and retreat thus saving the rest of Taffy 3.
Fast forward to 2019. Several of us at the Military Sea Services Museum hit on the idea of honoring the sacrifices of the “Tin Can Sailors” by building a 1:25 scale model of the Sammy B as a float for the Sebring Veterans Day Parade.
Work commenced in April and completed in late October. The model is accurate in many details and includes LED running lights, signal lanterns and even a rotating radar antenna. Tim Cannon, Steve Safford, Juan Ramirez, Fred and Chris Carino were the builders.
Riders in the tow vehicle were: Del Smith, Lieutenant, US Navy. Del, now 98 years young, flew many combat missions from aircraft carrier USS Hornet CV-12 in Dauntless and Helldiver dive bombers and later F4U Corsair fighters. He crash landed near a US destroyer during the Battle of the Philippine Sea but was back aboard flying the next day; Gordon White, Lieutenant, US Navy, served as Medical Officer for Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 9 (MCB-9) in Vietnam from 1965-66; First Lieutenant John Harbaugh, Medical Service Corps, US Air Force served in several USAF hospitals including in Okinawa during the Vietnam War; Fred Carino, Commander, US Navy served in USS Saratoga CV-60 off Vietnam in 1972 as a Midshipman and in Desert Storm as Captain, USS Robert E. Peary FF-1073. In addition to being part of the museum each is a member of the South Central Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
It was such a “hoot” putting the Sammy B together that our group plans to build a 1:48 scale model of USS Enterprise CV-6, the most decorated U.S. ship in World War II for Veterans Day 2020. Come visit the Military Sea Services Museum. We’re free and open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m. The Military Sea Services Museum, “Where history comes alive!”
