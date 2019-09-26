By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
Though it is quiet now, soon the fields at Lake June Ballfield will hear the roar of the crowd and the crack of the bat. Preparations are now being made to ensure that season 13 will be one of the best for the Miracle League 4 Highlands County (www.mhl4hc.com).
Miracle League offers the opportunity to individuals with physical and/or cognitive disabilities (ages 3 and up) to play the great American game of baseball. The players are teamed up with buddies or “Angels In The Outfield” as they are called. The league is a non-competitive league where everyone wins. The league is broken into four4 age divisions to keep the playing field even for all involved. The goal is for the athletes to develop the skills to play baseball as independently as they can while having fun doing it.
These players are no different than other players in Highlands County except that the field they play on is a rubberized field for smooth moving around the field. The field was made possible by the Town of Lake Placid, the County Commissioners through RPAC recommendation, individual donors and the Glades Electric Charitable Trust Inc.
The board members have received uniforms and have sorted them out. Saturday, Sept. 28 the players will arrive to pick up their uniforms and see old friends. They will find out which team they will be playing for and the trash-talking will start.
Opening Day is scheduled for October 5 at 8 am. The “Fans In The Stands” will come out from many organizations along with the parents, family and friends of the athletes to cheer them on. The opportunity and joy to spend a few hours on a Saturday morning cannot be described other than pure bliss.
It takes many volunteers to bring this all together on game day. The volunteers you do not see on game day are just as extraordinary. The Durbano family spent this past weekend getting the outfield area cleaned up before the season starts. Harry Durbano, Lake Placid’s Recreation Supervisor, along with his wife Ann and children Jacob and Makenzi spent hours of their time clearing debris. They decorated the area with new mulch donated by the town of Lake Placid. Robbins Nursery donated Mexican tulips and the Durbano family donated the rock and shrubs.
The season begins Oct. 2 and runs through Nov. 16. Anyone needing more information, please email ml4hcbb@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page Miracle League at facebook.com/ml4hc.
