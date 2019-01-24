If you live in Highlands Country you will find a place to enjoy any hobby. There is tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, gardening, golf, art, music, theater and flying model airplanes.
A popular spot attracting model airplane builders and fliers is Riley Field on Placid Lakes Blvd, in Lake Placid. It is the home field of over 45 members of the Lake Placid Aeromodelers. The field is named after Nancy H. Riley who arranged with Florida Fishing & Wildlife Conservation Commissioner to create a field for model airplane hobbyists where they could fly their models, some reaching 200 mph.
Last Saturday pilots from all over Florida came to show off their talents in model flying with take offs, spins, turns, simulated dog fights, and perfect landings. Guests came to watch in awe as the beautiful planes soared through the air.
Lake Placid Aeromodelers Club President Larry Kaufman said, “The models take off and fly just like the big planes.” When asked what allowed a pilot not to crash, he added, “Talent.”
Past Club President Jon Draper humorously said, “They (models) all come with an expiration date. It’s just a matter of time,” meaning a pilot making a wrong move will find his expensive model nose diving to the ground.
Anyone interested in joining the club to take up the hobby can fly with a co-pilot. The seasoned members often let a new pilot use one of their models and help the neophytes learned the ropes and help if they run into trouble.
During the day, after a pilots meeting, flights took off on a regular basis often with a number of planes in the air at the same time. Two WW II models (USA & German) actually did a dog fight.
Pilots voted for a “Pilot’s Choice” award and visitors for a “Spectator Choice” award. The winners were given a prized hand carved clock in the shape of a plane.
Willis Lewis has built over 30 models. His SNJ -5 model was an exact duplicate of the Primary Advance trainer in WW II. It runs on gasoline with a chain saw motor.
Joe Williams brought his DR-1, a model of the famous German plane flown by the Red Barron.
Bob Knight came from Miami with his DHC-1 Chipmunk model of a WWII trainer that was turned into a showbird after the war. Williams built the model from scratch.
Club President Kaufman’s 35% scale DA 120 Twin cylinder gas engine 120 cc aerobatic model had a three blade prop. He figured the total cost of the plane was around $5,000.
Dave Kinhart, owner of K & K Trains Hobby Shop in Port Charlotte is South West Floridas largest full line hobby shop. He was on hand selling models and a full line of hobby accessories.
Jeff Biter of Sebring brought his De Havilland Mosquito model. The original plane was made of wood. It was a light bomber that could outrun its enemy.
With two airports nearby the club alerts each one when they have an event. Club members keep Riley Field pristine. They even have it surrounded by an electric fence to keep out hogs who could destroy their runway.
During the day food was served. A 50/50 raffle helped support the club’s efforts. And three model plain kits were raffled.
A day of Aerobatic competition open to the public will be February 2nd and 3rd from 9 a.m until 3:00 p.m. Pilots will come from Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and all over Florida to compete.
It will be a day for the public to view these beautifully crafted models and be mesmerized by the talent of the hobbyists as they maneuver their planes for takeoff, have them spin, role, dive and finally land to the crowd’s applause.
To learn more about the Club visit them on Facebook at Lake Placid, Florida Aeromodelers or contact Jon Draper at 863-840-0440.
