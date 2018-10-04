AVON PARK — The Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) at South Florida State College (SFSC) opens the first exhibition of its 2018-19 season with works that capture the splendor of native Florida.
“Florida Native Trees” runs today, Wednesday, Oct. 3 to Wednesday, Nov. 28, at MOFAC’s gallery located in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park.
“This exhibition is the vision of Mollie Doctrow, curator emeritus of MOFAC, who coordinated it shortly following the ‘Florida Waterways’ show in 2016,” said Megan Stepe, curator for MOFAC. “‘Florida Native Trees’ showcases the abundance and diversity of the natural world via artwork which evokes each artist’s fondness for the subject matter. It is a multimedia exhibition celebrating the form, texture, color, and overall presence of that which is ‘rooted’ in our daily lives.”
Coming together for their second group exhibition, friends, teachers, and students celebrate Florida’s trees in a variety of media, including painting, photography, printmaking, graphics, and ceramics. The exhibition will feature works by 13 artists who will be familiar to regular patrons of MOFAC: Dustin Angell, Rose Besch, Mollie Doctrow, Cathy Futral, Robley Futral, Max Gooding, Alice Hansen, Janet King, Allen McPherson, Karla Respress, Leighton Skipper, Megan Stepe and Barbara Wade.
An opening reception for the exhibition will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. at MOFAC. Many of the artists will be in attendance and available to discuss their work with patrons.
MOFAC is located in the Wildstein Center at SFSC, 600 W. College Dr., Avon Park. The museum is open to the public on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., or by appointment for group tours. Patrons of the Wildstein Center may visit the museum one hour prior to matinee and evening performances.
For more information about MOFAC and its programs or to request a museum tour, contact Stepe at 863-784-7240, email stepem@southflorida.edu or visit mofac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.