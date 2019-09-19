By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
SEBRING — Moonlight, Martinis and Meatballs was a huge success last Saturday night at the Stroup Civic Center. This was the fifth year for this popular fundraising event for HLT, which gets bigger every year.
In addition to their ‘bountiful grazing table’ and meatball samples, there was a fun photo booth, a wine pull, gift wall, games, music and even outdoor stargazing.
There were 10 amazing chef tables where amateurs and professionals alike, showcased their meatball masterpieces.
The contestants included Edward Jones with their Venison Marsala meatballs, Sonny’s BBQ with smoked brisket meatballs and Amy Freeze with Southwestern Chipotle meatballs with cranberry sauce, bacon bits and cheese.
Laurie Celebre created Asian Pork meatballs with a sesame Hoisin sauce, Faded Bistro Beer Garden created Ricotta cheese meatballs and Olivia Scott offered her Cuban style meatballs with guava glaze.
The Bringling family, who were last year’s Judge’s Choice Winners, created shrimp scampi meatballs, with garlic and herbs. “This is a family affair,” said Tim Bringling. “Abigail and Ellie helped me. Ellie wants to get involved in the theater and be a chef on TV.”
Andrew Macbeth and his niece, Elizabeth Ann Keiber, brought their special recipe meatballs. “They’re stuffed with mozzarella, provolone, ricotta and parmesan, topped with a homemade sauce.”
Jessica Pleger, with Pink Pineapple Sweet and Savory Catering, brought her All American meatballs. “They are beef and cheddar on a skewer with tomato, pickle, caramelized onions with bacon and special BBQ sauce.”
Ron Schilffarth, with the Sebring Elks #1529, served up meatballs made with beef and sweet Italian sausage with special spices stuffed with mozzarella.
Everyone had their favorite meatball picked out and could vote for them.
“I really liked Sonny’s BBQ’s meatball. It sweet and tangy,” said Cat Saltzman.
“They’re all good. I liked Olivia Scott’s Cuban meatball with the guava sauce. It was different and sweet,” said Lois Hamblin.
For $10 you could buy a ticket at the Wine Pull table. Various white and red varieties were placed in bags. You pulled a number and received the wine in that bag number from RoseMarie Tippins and Jane Zurn, who were in charge of the table.
When it was dark, people could go outside to visit with local astronomer David Lewis, and his huge telescope.
“We hope to see the moon tonight. I look for the major lunar craters and the Mare Tranquillatus. It’s also known as the ‘Sea of Tranquility,’ as that’s where Apollo 11 landed.”
Let’s not forget the special martini creations of the evening. Guests could choose from Moonlight Masquerade (Black Manhattan), Rose Moon (Gina and cranberry martini) or Harvest Moon (Nilla Wafer martini). Those guests who purchased VIP passes were treated to a VIP-tini created by Sugar Sand Distillery.
The photo booth was open with various props to make memorable pictures. Guests could also play ‘heads or tails’ or could purchase something from the gift wall to benefit HLT. DJ Dewayne played some tunes for dancing as well.
At the end of the festive evening, door prizes were awarded, sponsors acknowledged and the Meatball Master winners were announced.
Jessica Pleger, with Pink Pineapple Sweet and Savory Catering, won the People’s Choice Award with a prize package worth over $1,000.
The Judge’s Choice Award went to Ron Schilffarth, with the Sebring Elks #1529. He received a prize package worth over $500.
HLT is now ‘Highlands Lakeside Theatre’. With the name change comes some other updates including exterior painting.
The next show at HLT will be ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ from November 8-24. For more information please visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.