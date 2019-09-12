SEBRING — It’s that time again! Moonlight, Martinis and Meatballs is one of Highland’s County’s most exciting events. This is HLT’s fifth year with their famous evening of fundraising.
The event has grown so much in popularity that it has outgrown being held at HLT. This year it will be held next door at the Stroup Civic Center.
“It’s a party, a food competition and pure theater where the contestants get the spotlight,” said HLT Executive Director Vanessa Logsdon. “We all come together to have a good time and support a great cause. This event has become one of our most popular and successful fundraising activities.”
The Pro-Am Meatball Cook-Off is a favorite every year. There are two prize categories; People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice. Meatball masters will be judged by guests for the People’s Choice award. Each guest will get one ticket to vote with, but are encouraged to purchase more. Ballot box stuffing is appreciated!
The People’s Choice Meatball Master will win a package worth $1,000 in cash and prizes. The Judge’s Choice winner will receive a package worth $500 in cash and prizes and will be chosen by three guest judges. Vote tickets will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket sponsored by Remy Martin, valued at over $100.
The meatballs will be judged on taste, appearance and texture. Contestants must create at least 100 tasting samples. This is open to professionals and amateurs alike.
Let’s not forget the martinis that are designed to appeal to a variety of tastes and compliment the tasty meatballs. A flight of three specialty martinis are created for the evening.
“The martinis are always a surprise and are chosen each year to complement the theme. We try to have one vodka martini, one gin and a dessert version. They are served in a standard 5-ounce glass. Sugar Sand Distillery will be creating a fourth martini for our VIP room guests,” said Logsdon.
This year’s theme is ‘Venetian Masquerade.’ Guests are encouraged to dress festively. Masks are optional with some available at the photo booth.
Astronomer David Lewis will be there with his telescope to get a close up look at the moon, planets and stars (weather permitting). DJ Dewayne will be playing the dance music, there will be a photo booth, cash bar and the bountiful grazing table of delicacies.
This is a fundraising event. Be sure to attend so you can also help HLT celebrate their new name: Highlands Lakeside Theatre! This is our very own community theater on the shores of beautiful Lake Jackson.
“There are a lot of exciting new things on the horizon for HLT. This event is another fun way to support our growth and the service we provide the community.”
Gather your friends and get your tickets for a great evening of fun and food. You can visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.
