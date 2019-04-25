Last week Universal Orlando Resort revealed a never-before-seen magical creature that guests will encounter in Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure — the epic new addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, opening June 13.
Known as the “Blast-Ended Skrewt,” this unique creature will be one of the most life-like animated figures Universal Orlando has ever created and was brought to life for the first time ever for this new adventure. Described as a cross between a giant scorpion and an elongated crab, this creature was created by Hagrid — one of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter films and the guide of this new experience. During their journey, guests will come face-to-face (or face-to-rear) for the first time ever with the “Blast-Ended Skrewt” and its dangerous ‘blasting end.’ Here’s some fast facts about what you can expect from this rare magical creature:
• Fire ignites from its ‘blasting-end’ – so be cautious
• Measures 8-feet long, features a ten-foot tall tail with a massive stinger and weighs more than 6,000 pounds
• Produces a very powerful and signature odor created specifically for this distinctive creature
• Blast-Ended Skrewts were first introduced in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and were also mentioned in Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
• Guests will also encounter other rare magical creatures along their journey, including a majestic Centaur, a swarm of mischievous Cornish pixies, Fluffy, the three-headed dog and more. For more information on the Blast-Ended Skrewt and other creatures guests will meet on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, visit the Universal Orlando Blog.
When it opens on June 13, 2019, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will join the lineup of award-winning entertainment experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and bring an all-new adventure inspired by J.K. Rowling’s beloved stories to life. Guests will join Hagrid’s Care of Magical Creatures class and fly deep into the Forbidden Forest aboard magical motorbikes to brave the mysteries and thrills beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle to find some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.
Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be located in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. For more information on this new experience, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.
