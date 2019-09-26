By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
SEBRING — Highlands Art League (HAL) hosted a reception at MoTA (Museum of the Arts) for two talented artists on Friday, Sept. 20. The title of the exhibit is “Into the Wild.”
On the first floor of the gallery the intricate wood carvings of David Kelly are on display. The beautiful oil works of Ton Sadler are on the second level of MoTA. Both exhibits will be open until Nov. 2.
New HAL Executive Director, Janell Marmon, is excited to bring more artistic events to Highlands County.
“I live in Winter Haven and recently retired from teaching journalism,” said Marmon. “The downtown festival is coming up in November and we already have some winter events planned. We’re trying to set up classes and bring back the popular ‘Art Uncorked’ events.”
There is a Cookie Event we’re doing with The Palms on the first Saturday in December and also Breakfast with Jack Frost on the second and third Saturdays in December.”
While browsing through the exhibits, guests enjoyed the music of Kyle Olson. In his youth he played professionally and then life went on without music. Since retirement, he has rediscovered his passion. MoTA is the debut of his creative endeavors — a soundtrack of compositions over the last five years.
Dave Kelly lives in Sebring, bringing his own interpretation of folk art to the community. In 2005 he began experimenting with tools and pressure treated lumber and has been carving, painting and having fun producing his folk art.
“This is such a beautiful array of wood works,” said Judy Graham who attended with her husband Don.
Kelly’s interest was piqued when he met a wood carver on a trip to Dollywood. “I thought I could do better and decided to try. Funny thing, the guy doing the carving was someone I knew from when we were in Davey, Florida.”
Kelly likes to work with kids, helping them get their hands to wood and begin to carve for themselves. His work has inspired others and kids began to participate in carving with him. Some of their art work has been in museums and his MoTA exhibit features a few of those pieces, signed by the young artists.
“Their own work hung alongside that of professionals. I like doing educational things for kids and families.”
Some of Kelly’s prized possessions are letters he received from prominent people after he gifted them with one of his carvings. He has a letter from (former President) George W. Bush and Sonny Perdue (former Governor of Georgia).
Artist Tom Sadler was unable to attend the reception, but his display of works in oil was very impressive.
Sadler is from Altamonte Springs and has dedicated his efforts towards capturing the light, color and mood of the Central Florida landscape. Combined with the natural beauty of the lakes, rivers and parks, his paintings are a celebration of the beauty found in nature.
“Observing nature with the intension of creating a painting sparks a keener awareness and appreciation of the inherent beauty in all that we see. I feel that the canvas should in some sense ‘come to life’ for myself and then hopefully the viewer.”
The MoTA gallery is open Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and also a half-hour prior to performances next door at Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT). For more information, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org.
