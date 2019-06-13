Highlands Art League hosted an artist reception at MoTA (Museum of the Arts) for Sharyn Lightfoot on Friday evening, June 7. Light refreshments were offered as guests browned the exhibit. The title of her exhibit is, “Art From the Eyes of Love.” She has 78 paintings on exhibit.
Lightfoot was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and currently lives in Florida. She is a self-taught artist with a passion for working in pastels.
“For many years, I was a school mom volunteer,” said Lightfoot. “I thought, someday, I’d be able to concentrate on my art.
“My grandmother always said that someday I would be an artist. When we moved, my husband built me a tin shed to work out of. I was the ‘tin shed artist.’ I love taking inspiration the nature in my own back yard.”
Her first show was held in 2014 at the Deltona Arts Center in Deltona, Florida. That exhibit was titled “Rambling: The Art of Sharyn Lightfoot.”
Lightfoot has earned five “Best in Show” awards along with numerous other types of recognition for her works. She loves to hear people say, “I can’t stop looking.” To her, that is the most flattering comment to hear from art lovers.
“I take like 400-500 photos and then decide what I want to paint. These are my reference photos. I work with sanded paper and occasionally suede. Some artists working in pastels use textured paper, made with vegetable fibers.”
Pastels are a different type of painting technique. They are pure pigment and allows you to layer on colors. You can’t touch the surface as they will smear. They must be behind glass. Lightfoot does her own framing that is airtight.
“Pastels look like chalk, but it is really a dry powder. It’s never wet so it doesn’t have to dry, but will smear. Each particle in a stick of pastel is faceted (jewel-like) and catches the light.”
Her paintings show movement, like the water is moving between the trees or the sun is moving across the water. Board member Teresa Vickers was very drawn to “Whispering Sands.”
“There’s something about the way the sun is catching and it fires up the colors up in the trees,” said Vickers. “I was immediately drawn to it with its colors and shadows.”
“First Sparklers” is a painting of her granddaughter done in suede. Because of the suede canvas, you can only layer one or two colors or you lose the sparkle.
For more information on artist exhibits at MoTa, please visit the Highlands Art League website at www.highlandsartleague.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.