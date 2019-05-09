Macaroni necklaces, Cheerios picture frames, finger painted pictures … ahh, the stuff of motherhood.
No mother can resist handmade cards. To others they may look cheesy but to a mom, well, let’s just say they melt our hearts.
Not even Hallmark can produce a better card. The greeting card giant sold the first Mother’s Day card in 1920. Today, the greeting card industry rakes in more than $600 million annually from sales of them, which is just a small percentage of the $25 billion the National Retail Federation estimates U.S. consumers will spend celebrating Mother’s Day in 2019.
The homage of “all things mother” can be seen as early as the ancient Greeks in worship to the pagan idols symbolizing motherhood. Fast forwarding a few millennia, Anna Jarvis created the modern day holiday in 1908. She was inspired by the works of her own mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, who, in the 19th century formed “Mother’s Work Day Clubs” to educate women on the proper care and raising of their children.
By 1914 Jarvis saw the day become an official holiday in the United States. She later denounced the holiday because of its commercialism. Jarvis was actually arrested in the 1930s because of her protest of selling flowers linked with the holiday. She died single and childless.
While celebrated on the second Sunday of the month in many countries, some celebrate Mother’s Day on a particular date. Mexico celebrates Mother’s Day on May 10 regardless which day of the week it falls on.
Commercialism certainly didn’t end with Jarvis’ death. According to the U.S. Census there are more 85.4 million moms in the world; that’s a lot of cards, candy and Cheerios.
“Mom” jewelry and flowers are always a big item. According to the Society of American Florists, Mother’s Day ranks right up there with Christmas and Valentine’s Day, with those three holidays accounting for 82 percent of holiday floral sales annually.
Restaurants take advance reservations for special lunches and brunches. Phone calls to moms have the phone companies rejoicing.
Mother’s Day is reported to be the highest long-distance calling day of the year with 122 million calls made in the United States
According to Statisticbrain.com, mom’s biggest wish is to have a homemade gift followed by a dinner she doesn’t have to cook.
Mother’s Day is just a few short days away, so get out the glitter, glue, markers and macaroni and get creative.
Oh yeah, call your mom and invite her to dinner.
