The Motor City Madman himself, Ted Nugent, will be making mayhem in the Sunshine State for three searing nights of hard rock in August.
The first stage of the assault will be Monday, Aug. 19 at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne. That showtime is 8 p.m. The second salvo will have “The Nuge” performing at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
For the third and final round, Nugent will bludgeon ears at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 21. Both the Clearwater and Daytona Beach showtimes are 7:30 p.m.
As the 1970’s marched on, the Mamas & Papas and Janis Joplins of the world were losing ground to a new, more aggressive sound. Bands such as The MC5, Jimi Hendrix, Cream, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin, as well as others, were introducing the world to hard rock.
Although creating music as far back as his teenage years, Nugent would not become a known quantity until what would be considered the second wave of hard rock that started somewhere around 1973.
While still in high school Nugent played guitar in The Amboy Dukes, whom would later be renamed Ted Nugent & The Amboy Dukes. In 1968 the Amboy Dukes had a hit single with “Journey To The Center Of The Mind.” The song reached No. 16 that year on the Billboard charts.
Another song Nugent wrote while with The Amboy Dukes, “Great White Buffalo,” became a classic and is still a staple of Nugent shows even today.
Tensions began to run hot and by 1975, Nugent left the band and went solo.
That same year he was signed to Epic Records and recorded his debut, self-titled album. The record contained the Nugent classic “Stranglehold.” It would go on to triple-platinum sales and is still considered one of his best works.
As a solo act, Nugent came storming out of the gates like a roaring lion. Not only did his debut fare very well, the follow-up was no slouch either.
In October of 1976, sophomore record “Free For All” was released upon an eagerly awaiting public. The album was the first to go platinum for Nugent. Eventually it would be certified double-platinum. It was not, however, without its issues.
Just as recording sessions were beginning, vocalist/rhythm guitarist Derek St. Holmes quit the band due to continuous conflicts with Nugent.
A then-unknown vocalist who went by the name Meatloaf (of “Bat Out Of Hell” fame) was brought in as a last minute fill-in to sing the vocals that St. Holmes was to have performed. The album contained another Nugent anthem and fan-favorite in title track “Free For All.” St. Holmes would return to the fold in time for the subsequent tour.
In May of 1977 Nugent album No. 3 was released and the floodgates opened for the Motor City Madman. “Cat Scratch Fever” was a smash hit on the strength of the title song which is still Nugent’s biggest hit and a must at every performance.
The album went on to triple-platinum success and put the guitarist right up there alongside Aerosmith as one of the biggest touring acts in America.
The following year saw the release of “Double Live Gonzo,” Nugent’s first live recording. It was unusual in that it contained three original songs that were not available anywhere except on this platter. It was not unusual in that this too, went on to be certified triple-platinum.
Following the live album Nugent’s selling prowess began to wane. Nevertheless he still continues to perform and record.
The guitarist, who is an avid hunter and woodsman, has often found himself embroiled in controversy. He is a staunch supporter of our second amendment right to bear arms and is very vocal about his beliefs. He also has served on the board of directors of the NRA since 1995, according to www.nraontherecord.org.
In addition to his music, Nugent is a supporter of the Republican Party. He has published several books, had several reality television shows, appeared in episodes of “Miami Vice” and “That ‘70s Show” as well as movies such as “Beer For My Horses.”
The Michigan menace is touring behind last years’ release “The Music Made Me Do It.” It is his first recording since 2014’s “Shut Up And Jam.”
For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.tednugent.com.
