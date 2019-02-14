SEBRING – The Highlands Museum of the Arts (MOTA) has a new exhibit on display. Come and see the spectacular artwork of Mary Mirabal!
Five years ago, Mary Mirabal decided it was time for a change and left the corporate world for a world full of color. Acrylic color, to be exact. Bold color. Her work is stunning, especially for a newly self-taught artist.
Creating artwork “makes my soul happy,” said Mirabal, as she spoke to guests at the artist’s reception at MOTA. The Tampa artist has her works on display at MOTA through March 29. Her work can also be seen in the Woodfield Fine Art Gallery in St. Petersburg.
She also has work on display in New Mexico, a state she loves to visit, and where much of her artistic inspiration comes from, with lots of bright, earthy colors typical of the desert Southwest.
“I try to paint happy emotions into most of my work,” said Mirabal. With titles like “Dreaming” and “Blue Bird”, her work has an ethereal quality, riding the line between modern abstract and impressionistic painting.
Though she tries to stay away from current events, the catastrophic wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise, California was only eased from her conscious by painting about it, and the work, titled “Paradise Lost,” speaks to the tragedy of the event. It is a powerful piece of work, full of energy and yet also encouraging quiet reflection.
Mirabal often works on two or more pieces at the same time and doesn’t often have a title in mind until a piece is finished. She has a small home studio where she does her work.
“I can’t force it,” says Mirabal, who paints only when the inspiration hits her. Most work is canvas and paint, but she also textures some of her work using metal grating and other embossing materials.
In addition to her canvas art for sale, she also has wearable art: clothing based on her artwork available through VIDA (shopvida.com/collections/mary-mirabal).
Guests to the show were captivated by the work. “This is too beautiful a show for people to miss,” said Barbara Hall. Make sure you come see for yourself.
For more information, contact MOTA at 863-385-5312, or visit www.marymirabalart.com.
