AVON PARK — Are you the proud owner of a rescue pet or shelter pet, cat or dog? Well then, the curator at the Avon Park Depot Museum is looking for you. Actually a photo of you and your rescue pet in a photo together to be part of our Community Exhibit.
The museum need the pet’s name and your name and something about your pet. The pet must be rescued from a shelter, not a breeder. If you would like to participate, please bring a photo of you and your pet no larger than 5-by-7 inches to the Avon Park Depot Museum with the information and they will see that it is put in the community exhibit — “Honoring Owners of Rescue Pets.”
When the exhibit is ready, the museum will have an open house.
There are many volunteers and others working to save these rescue pets in Highlands County. They are: Highlands County Sheriff’s Office of Animal Services, 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring; Humane Society of Highlands County, 7321 Haywood Blvd., Sebring; Heartland Cat Rescue, Sebring, 863-382-7138; Sebring Angels Animal Rescue, 863-703-2364; and Barking Out Loud, 3224 White Oak Road, Lorida, 863-414-2326
For more information, contact Elaine Levey at emlevey@gmail.com
The museum’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday or phone 863-453-3525.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.