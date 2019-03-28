What’s this crazy world coming to? A nice, sweet grandmother in New York being investigated by the police? Her granddaughter in shock at her ‘Nana’s’ secret business? What’s really going on here?
Highlands Little Theatre presents ‘Nana’s Naughty Knickers’ on the Blackman stage today, March 28, through April 14. Be sure to make plans to attend so you can get the down-and-dirty on this situation.
The veteran cast includes Marcia Ward (as Sylvia Charles aka ‘Nana’), Brenda Hippchen (Vera Walters), Emily Angell (Bridget), Tanya Turner (Heather Van Pree), Dylan Ross (Officer Tom), Bill Farmer (Gil Schmidt), Kathy Helmer (Clair Schmidt), Daniel McFee and Dean Lundy (as the FedEx Men) and Steve Lundy (as the Voice).
“Amanda (Mercer) introduced me to the script. I really liked it as it reminded me of my own grandmother,” said Jillian Febres, director of the show. “Even though she’s over 80, just like ‘Nana’, she always acted younger and was a lot of fun.”
Sylvia Charles, is played by Marcia Ward. ‘Nana’. She’s the typical sweet, and sometimes sassy, grandmother, but she has plenty of secrets in her closet. Her granddaughter, Bridget, pays her an unexpected visit and gets a surprise of her own.
Bridget decides she and her grandmother will become roommates for the summer. She’s in for a shock when she finds out her sweet Nana is running an illegal lingerie boutique in her apartment, selling hand-made naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five Borough area.
The plot thickens when the police get involved to investigate what’s going on at Nana’s.
Will ‘Nana be evicted from her apartment — or worse — arrested for her illegal activities? You don’t want to miss this very funny show to find out what happens.
“This is my first lead role,” said Ward, who plays the feisty Nana “She’s 83 and lives in Manhattan. Nana is sweet and edgy, the edgy part being her hidden personality. She likes to act kind of spacy and has plenty of secrets, especially in her hidden closet.”
Emily Angell plays granddaughter, Bridget. “She’s such a fun character, running around like she’s crazy. She’s a law student coming to visit. Bridget is very fond of her Nana and loves her very much. It’s a shock to learn that she is doing something illegal. It’s a very funny show. I have to try very hard to keep a straight face.”
Be sure to get your tickets now for this adult-themed show. Evening shows are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. For tickets you can call the box office at 863-382-2525 or visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org.
