If you live in Florida full time you probably will not need to visit a zoo. Just look out your window and you will see gators, armadillos, hogs, scrub jays, sand hill cranes, vultures, snakes and now and then even a Florida Panther.
However a visit to the Naples Zoo will be a safe treat especially for the kids. And with the snowbirds gone until Fall, your family can enjoy a leisurely drive and zoo visit.
The kids will love the “Feed the Giraffe” area. Parents can purchase a handful of lettuce and the kids hold their hands up with a bunch and the giraffe will bend its long neck to enjoy a tasty treat.
The monkey islands are visited with a free 20-minute catamaran boat ride. The monkeys love the attention and do all sorts of tricks for the passengers as the boat slowly cruises by.
A must stop is the scheduled “Meet the Keeper” shows. During the half hour, while you sit in covered bleachers, the keepers bring out various birds, tortoises, wild cats and even a skunk. They will show you how the animals feed and the kids smile as most of the animals have been trained to perform a trick or two.
A guided map is given each visitor making it easy to wander the 0.8-mile grounds at your own pace. There are lots of areas with benches to rest and soft drink machines to cool you off. And besides seeing an array of animals the flora is beautiful.
The best time to visit is early, as the animals tend to find a shady spot to sleep during the hottest parts of the afternoon. Daily events are listed and you can plan your visit to not miss them. A few, besides those mentioned are Reptile Rendezvous and Alligator Bay Feeding.
Your visit ends with a stop at the gift shop which offers lots of trinkets and an array of very well-written educational books about the various animals.
It’s a pleasant early morning drive to Naples, and after a morning zoo visit the family can enjoy lunch at Tin City right up the street. Tin City is a unique mall with restaurants and over two dozen shops that the kids and parents will both enjoy. You can stay over at an area hotel to enjoy Naples night life or make it back home before the sun sets.
The Naples Zoo is located at 1590 Goodlette Rd.
Visit www.caribbeangardens.com for detail information and the entry fee. Parking is free and abundant. It’s a great way for the family to enjoy a wonderful day at a great little zoo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.