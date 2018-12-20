“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; A Midwinter’s Tale” is the series’ version of a holiday special. Picking up not long after the events of the first 10 episodes and before Season Two begins, this special episode sets out to answer some questions while leaving us with a few new ones.
It’s December and the humans are getting set for Christmas and the witches are preparing for the Winter Solstice. Not one to sit back and enjoy life, Sabrina decides that she is going to perform a seance to summon the spirit of her mother whom she previously saw trapped in Limbo during season one.
First of all, I liked that not only was the winter setting used well as a setting, but it became part of the plot and I felt as if this was happening in December rather than months ago when this was probably shot. Second, the scarred relationship between Sabrina and Harvey feels real and appropriately strained after what they’ve been through.
Once again, Sabrina tries to help Harvey but after he rejects her gift of magic pencils, she goes behind his back to help his dad. He is uncomfortable around her and her magic, and understandably so.
Sabrina’s friends, on the other hand, seem fine with her magic and almost embrace it. While Roz and Susie aren’t part of the main plot, they get their own subplot here that involves Krampus and hot wax. Very creepy stuff that I wanted to see more of.
The main plot revolves around Sabrina summoning her mother’s ghost, which lets in some not so nice spirits and a witch who is famous for eating her own son.
“A Midwinter’s Tale” might have done too good of a job with answering questions. This is where I have the biggest problem with this special. It felt as if all of your questions after Season One were addressed and/or answered. What’s left for Season Two?
Overall it was still a solid episode, just not the spectacle or craziness that one would expect from a Christmas special, especially when we have Doctor Who as the bar. It did get me psyched to jump back into this series and see what these characters were up to right now. I’d be okay with multiple specials throughout the year if they kept to this quality or better. The worst part of the episode was finding out that Season Two doesn’t arrive until April 5, 2019.
I give this Christmas special 4 out of 5 stars.
“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale” is now streaming on Netflix and Season Two will begin streaming April 5 next year.
