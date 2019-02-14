“Russian Doll” is yet another story using what a lot of people call the “Groundhog Day” scenario. This new, eight-episode series from Netflix, tells the story of Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) who dies after leaving her birthday party and finds herself back at the party, hours before her death.
This scenario repeats when Nadia dies over and over again and finds herself reliving that same night each time she dies. But unlike Netflix’s “Naked,” this effort has some great things going for it.
For one, the story unfolds over the course of eight, half-hour episodes. The added screen time is taken full advantage of here. There is never a feeling of things dragging on too long or concepts being stretched out to fill runtime. In fact, the story is compelling and tightly constructed.
It’s a great mix of comedy and drama, and it’s compelling. You could find yourself binging the entire season in one sitting.
Another thing this series does right is its cast. Admittedly, Lyonne is a bit grating at first. She comes off as the same character she played on “Orange is the New Black,” but then by episode two that begins to change. She shows her range and hits all the emotions of Nadia as she goes from freaked out and confused to slowly figuring out what is going on. Lyonne is perfectly cast here and carries the series easily on her shoulders.
The supporting cast is just as good. A few episodes in, Nadia meets Alan (Charlie Barnett), a young man also stuck in a time loop. The two meet in a great scene in an elevator and begin to work together to figure out what is happening to them. The self-doubting, neurotic Alan is a perfect counter to the drinking and smoking Nadia who is much more selfish and narcissistic.
Just when you think you know where the story is going, things get weird, but in a good way. From the addition of a second character going through the same thing to the revelations of Nadia’s past, as the series goes on the story gets deeper and eventually plays with science fiction themes and some crazy imagery that works because you’re invested in this world and these characters.
“Russian Doll” is hands down one of the best adaptations of the “Groundhog Day” premise in a long time. It takes an idea that seems to be everywhere lately and does it right. It’s a series that keeps you hooked from start to finish. Despite the premise being familiar, it still manages to feel fresh and exciting.
I give this series 4 out of 5 stars.
“Russian Doll” is now streaming on Netflix.
