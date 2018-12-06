It may be no surprise to some that a person working at a newspaper would be interested in watching a movie about a newspaper, or specifically, a particular important time or event in that newspaper’s history. If you’ve been reading my reviews for any length of time you’ll recognize that this is not my usual genre of movie.
This particular one, “Spotlight,” is about the Boston Globe’s digging into, and subsequent breaking of, a story involving numerous catholic priests accused of molesting young boys. It wasn’t the subject of the investigation that intrigued me. Pedophile priests are an awful thing and normally would make me pass it by. No, I was intrigued by two other things here.
The first one was that I had seen 2017’s “The Post” and loved it. Suddenly I wasn’t opposed to another drama of this nature. I later found out that both “The Post” and “Spotlight” were co-written by the same person, Josh Singer. It’s easy to see the similarities in the storytelling and tone of each.
The second thing that turned me on to this movie was the trailer. Being on Netflix, you can watch a trailer for most of its content before deciding to jump into it. I watched the “trailer” which was just a minute of a scene early in the movie. But, this scene involved most of our main cast in a meeting discussing the case they would eventually begin investigating.
This scene, much like the rest of the movie, was so superbly acted that I just had to watch it. The subject matter already made me think about watching, but the acting and the writing was so well done and so powerful that I had to see it, and it was every bit as great as I thought it would be.
When the Boston Globe hires a new editor, Marty Baron (Liev Schreiber), he is tasked as the editor for the Spotlight team. This team of four works on special stories that can take months to years to research and write. The team is hesitant to look into the priest case at first, but once they get into it find that goes a lot deeper than a single priest. Their findings up the count to 13 but soon have a list of 87 priests that believe are involved in wrong doings.
The drama and the tension going on in from scene to scene is great and the acting from the victims is powerful and hits you in the heart. It was clear that uncovering this was not just upsetting but like a personal betrayal to these reporters. Men and women who had grown up in Boston or grew up Catholic and knew how things were done find out something about these 87 priests that turns their world upside down.
In both “Spotlight” and “The Post,” what is important is the journalism, the way the newsroom tackles difficult subjects and lifting that process up above the subject matter of the story. While the Catholic priest story is important, that’s not what this movie is really about.
The movie stars Liev Schreiber, Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams and Stanley Tucci. “Spotlight” won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for good reason. There’s no grand special effects going on here and no amazing CGI characters battling in the streets, but it makes up for that in spades with its performances and its writing.
I give this movie 5 out of 5 stars.
“Spotlight” is rated R for some language including sexual references; and has a running time of 129 minutes.
