One of the funniest comedic actors from the 1980s and 1990s, Chevy Chase has been a fan favorite for decades. In his new movie made for Netflix, “The Last Laugh,” he channels that star power of old and teams up with Richard Dreyfuss for a a comedy about two men in a retirement home who go on a road trip to fulfill a lifelong dream of performing on The Tonight Show.
Al Hart (Chevy Chase) is a retiring manager for stand-up comedians who reluctantly moves into a retirement home. There, he meets up with a former client named Buddy Green (Richard Dreyfuss).
Buddy had walked away from comedy before he was supposed to play the Ed Sullivan Show, leaving Al without a client. Al went on to manage others, though none as successful as Buddy had been. Buddy walked away to become a podiatrist. The two decide to give the dream another try. Al tells Buddy he can get the aging comedian on The Tonight Show and so the two embark on a cross-country tour of bars and comedy clubs across the country on their way to New York City and The Tonight Show.
The bulk of the movie is the two men traveling the country together by car, Al using his connections to get Buddy gigs and Buddy performing his brand of comedy. It’s also a pretty safe and by the numbers story.
You never want a movie to be predictable but “The Last Laugh” checks all the boxes and plays it safe when it comes to story, and even the comedy. Buddy’s jokes are all geared towards an audience over 60. While you might chuckle at most of them, unless you have experienced what he’s referencing, you won’t find it that funny.
Chevy Chase has some good moments, but not enough of them. There is a particularly good monologue he gives in the third act after an somewhat unexpected twist is revealed. Along their journey, Al finds love with a Kansas hippie (Andie MacDowell) who brings out some good stuff with Chase, but most of his performance is bland and by the numbers.
That’s not to say that “The Last Laugh” is a bad movie, it’s just not a great movie. It never gets out of control or really that exciting. “The Upside” was a predictable story too, but that movie had exciting moments and it could make you laugh, unlike the movie with “laugh” in the title that at times made me feel sad for Chevy Chase.
I give this movie 2 out of 5 stars.
“The Last Laugh” is rated TV-MA with a running time of 98 minutes; it is now streaming on Netflix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.