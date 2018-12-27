“Bird Box” is based on a book of the same name by Josh Malerman. It’s the story of a woman who finds herself with two 5-year-old children and must navigate a treacherous river blindfolded the whole way.
I was all in for this one when I heard about its production. I loved the book this is based on and I remembered not being able to put it down. Then came the movie. I think Sandra Bullock was good in this movie, as is everyone here. In a plot that revolved around a pair of 5-year-olds you want some great little actors. These two kids didn’t disappoint.
Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock) finds herself pregnant and trapped in a house after a world-ending event happens. She is trapped with a wide-array of characters, including another pregnant woman, all trying to survive and simultaneously figure out what is happening.
“Bird Box” derives its tension from the characters being unable to see. They don’t know what exactly is out there, just that anyone who looks at it goes crazy and kills themselves. So, they keep windows blocked and wear blindfolds when outside. They learn to listen for sounds and specific noises. Where lack of sound, or sound in general became a theme in “A Quiet Place,” here it’s sight.
When Malorie is being attacked or approached by something bad, we get a lot of close-ups of her face or POV shots through the blindfold, seeing what little she sees. It makes for some good tension and plenty of questions when we don’t know what is out there any more than she does. In the source novel, it’s all from Malorie’s point-of-view so we never get a glimpse of or feel for what is out there after her.
In “Bird Box,” we see shadows and branches moving, alluding to creatures or something even supernatural, and putting an idea of what it could be in our minds.
The most unfortunate thing about this movie is that it takes so long to get us to the river and the best part of the movie. The movie opens with Malorie telling two children, Boy (Julian Edwards) and Girl (Vivien Lyra Blair), about the trip they are about to take on a dangerous river, then the movie jumps back five years to show us how they got to that point.
By the time the past catches up with the present the movie is half over. More time on the river or switching back and forth from past to present might have helped this. Overall, however, I still found this to be a quite well done horror movie that makes the storyteller in me smile.
Did I have a good time watching this? Yes. Would I recommend “Bird Box” to anyone? Absolutely!
Small gripes aside, I would definitely place this movie in my top 10 of 2018. It’s not the masterpiece that “A Quiet Place” is, but it’s still worth watching.
I give this movie 4 out of 5 stars.
“Bird Box” is rated R for violence, bloody images, language and brief sexuality; and has a running time of 124 minutes.
