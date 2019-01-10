SEBRING — Prestige Fitness opened Dec. 5, and already has its members excited about a unique piece of equipment that most other gyms don’t have. It’s a state-of-the art apparatus that can massage the whole body and relax tense muscles in only 10 minutes. Known as hydromassage, customers can experience the benefits of traditional massage while remaining clothed and comfortably dry. Jets of heated water under the surface do the work.
Derek Pierce is the owner of Prestige Fitness, at 209 US Hwy 27 South, in Sebring, in Lakeview Plaza. The facility is centrally located across from the north end of Lake Jackson, just south of the Lakeshore Mall area, on the west side of Highway 27. It’s clean and brand new, offering 22 pieces of work out machines.
Pierce had to deal with a big problem before he could open his new business to the public. The problem was named Hurricane Irma. The building he chose was heavily damaged during the storm, with the roof torn off and a lake inside. But, step by step, repairs were made, and today, Prestige Fitness is a welcome site for those who want to take care of their bodies.
For many years, Pierce was a social worker in New Hampshire and in Florida. As a method for dealing with kids with behavioral issues, he invited them to the gym. When he saw how much they liked being there, he went on to become a personal trainer. Eventually, he decided to do it full time.
You’ll also find Julian Bareno at the gym from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. He too is a certified personal trainer who can provide an individual plan for members needing guidance to becoming physical fit. Members can access the facility anytime, 24-7, seven days a week to work out.
Another plus is that the changing rooms are private — instead of having to change clothes or shower in a locker room setting. And, of course, gym membership is open to men and women alike. There’s no contract — with a choice of fitness only, hydromassage only, or both. The hydromassage is available too without membership for 10-minute intervals. You can even demo the hydromassage before making a decision.
Still another enticement that Prestige Fitness offers is that some of the personal trainers are bilingual. They can explain all the functions of each apparatus and help Spanish speakers with a fitness plan, too.
To learn more about membership, or the hydromassage experience, call Derek or Julian at 863 446-1281, or stop in 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can visit them on Facebook or Instagram as well.
