AVON PARK — Approximately 90 members of New Mount Olive Church celebrated its 100th anniversary at a special gala at The Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park on Saturday.
Members, dressed in cocktail attire, enjoyed a night of hilarious comedy, worshipful praise and a delicious buffet before an awards ceremony, which recognized the contributions of over a dozen members. The evening’s grand finale was dancing with lively tunes from a disc jockey.
Black, white and gold decorations added a festive touch to the anniversary celebration. The theme for the gala was “cherishing our past, celebrating our present and constructing our future.”
Janet Jackson II sang an inspirational song with words that fit the anniversary theme: “I’ve got a vision and a purpose and a fine destiny. No matter how long it takes. . . . I’m following Jesus every day to reach my destiny.”
Host Jason Alexander kept the crowd in stitches as he told one clean joke after another. His style was reminiscent of Tim Hawkins, but instead of adding singing to his comedic playlist, he added poetry.
One of Alexander’s poems expounded on the importance of women, but it also gave a call for modesty. One of the final lines of the poem said, “In case no one’s told you before, women, you are beautiful.”
Alexander also asked the crowd, “Who has been a member of the church for the longest time?” Perditha Williams held the record for having been a member of the church for 68 years.
When asked why she loved the church and had decided to stay for such a long time, she said, “It’s home, family. It’s a nice place to come and worship — to be around people who love you.
“It’s a comfort and joy,” Williams said. “To worship God in a safe, loving place is the ultimate. All week long you go through troubles and trials and then you come together to worship God and know that everyone around you is doing the same thing.”
Al Nolton, who won the Lifetime Achievement award for serving the church, said, “When I first came [to the church] from Miami it was very warm. I liked the way the church was run, and we [my wife Bev and I] enjoyed it.”
Latonya Carter was given special recognition for her 20 years of service as the youth director. Pastor Courtney Mackey thanked dozens of people who had dedicated many hours to the growth of the church. In fact, Mackey said, “Over the last two conference years, we have had over 50 new members join the church.”
Mackey said, “The mission of the church is to be a beacon of light in the community and serve not only as a hospital for all but an oasis of hope.” Mackey has brought many changes to the church, modernizing the building with worship screens and increasing the presence in the community through the website www.NewMountOliveChurch.org.
“It’s my prayer that our church will be around another 100 years to spread love, peace and hope to all people,” Mackey said. “Our doors are open weekly on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. for Bible Discovery, 11 a.m. for worship and on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.”
