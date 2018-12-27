Universal Orlando Resort is the place for New Year’s Eve with exciting festivities across the destination. From rockin’ dance parties with guests’ favorite characters in Universal Studios to the upscale EVE celebration for guests 21 and up at Universal CityWalk and unique events at Universal Orlando’s hotels, there is something for everyone, no matter your celebration style.
Universal Studios Florida will host its biggest New Year’s Eve celebration yet — complete with rockin’ party zones at the Music Plaza Stage and Central Park areas of the park, live upbeat music, appearances by some of guests’ favorite characters, party favors, confetti and — of course — pyrotechnics. It’s fun for the entire family and it’s included with theme park admission, or with a Preferred or Premier Annual Pass.
New Year’s Eve at the Music Plaza Stage
Dec. 31 from 6:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Holiday Parade Character Dance Party
Live Band and DJ
Ring in 2019 at Midnight with Pyrotechnics and Confetti
New Year’s Eve in Central Park
Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
All-New Cinematic Celebration
Character Dance Party
Live DJ
Ring in 2019 with pyrotechnics and a fountain and light display
EVE at Universal CityWalk: Ring in 2019 at EVE, Universal CityWalk’s ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration. Guests 21 and up will enjoy signature drinks, feast on unlimited gourmet cuisine, revel in six CityWalk clubs with live bands and DJs – including DJ M-Squared – and rock out on Orlando’s biggest outdoor dance floor. EVE takes place from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests can save $30 on general admission tickets and $40 on VIP tickets now through Dec. 20. For tickets and event details, visit www.CityWalk.com/EVE.
Universal Orlando Resort Hotels
The party continues at Universal Orlando’s hotels. All six will feature special New Year’s Eve festivities for hotel guests to ring in 2019. See below for details:
Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
New Year’s Eve Party on the Piazza will kick off at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and run through a midnight toast on the hotel’s Harbor Piazza. The party includes a DJ, face painter and balloonist, in addition to family fun with dancing and children’s crafts. For tickets and details, call 407-503-1200 or visit HarborNights.tix.com.
Hard Rock Hotel
Hard Rock Hotel’s New Year’s Eve Buffet is from 5 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 at The Kitchen restaurant. Buffet includes access to ROCK-in 2019! New Year’s Eve Lobby Party. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).
Rock the night away at Hard Rock’s ROCK-in 2019! New Year’s Eve Lobby Party on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event’s entertainment will include a DJ, Magic Man, face painter, balloonist and appearances by Universal Orlando characters. Around midnight, enjoy a countdown live from Times Square along with a balloon drop and champagne toast. For tickets and details, call 407-503-2200 or visit bit.ly/ROCK-in2019.
Loews Royal Pacific Resort
Loews Royal Pacific Resort’s New Year’s Eve Buffet will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Islands Dining Room. Guests will enjoy face painters, balloonists, musicians and hula dancers. Buffet includes access to the New Year’s Eve Dessert Buffet in the Tahitian Room. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).
The highly anticipated Jake’s “Best of 2018” Beer Dinner will return from 7 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the Clipper Room. Dinner tickets include access to the New Year’s Eve Dessert Buffet in the Tahitian Room. For tickets and details, call 407-503-3200 or visit JakesBeerDinner.tix.com.
The hotel’s New Year’s Eve Dessert Buffet will be on Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Tahitian Room. Enjoy a DJ, dancing, party favors, champagne toast and balloon drop. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).
A special New Year’s Eve presentation of the Wantilan Luau will take place on Dec. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. under the hotel’s outdoor Wantilan Pavilion. The evening’s entertainment will include live music, as well as hula and fire dancers. For tickets and details, call 407-503-DINE (3463) or visit WantilanLuau.tix.com.
Royal Pacific’s New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 1 in Islands Dining Room. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort’s New Year’s Eve Buffet will be from 5 to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Amatista Cookhouse. Guests will enjoy appearances by beloved Universal Orlando characters, a face painter and a balloonist. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).
This New Year’s Eve Celebration at the hotel’s Strong Water Tavern begins at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and goes until 2 a.m. This 21 and up event includes live music, dancing, a champagne toast and balloon drop. For tickets and details, call 407-503-5200 or visit StrongWaterTavern.tix.com.
The New Year’s Day Breakfast Buffet in Amatista Cookhouse will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 1. For reservations, call 407-503-DINE (3463).
Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
This Cabana Bay guest-only New Year’s Eve Party Spectacular begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and goes until 12:30 a.m. at the Bayliner Diner. The event will feature a carving dining special, face painters, balloon artists and a midnight balloon drop.
Universal’s Aventure Hotel
Universal Orlando’s newest hotel is featuring a special New Year’s Eve menu at its Urban Pantry from 5 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. There will also be special appearances by Universal Orlando characters in Urban Pantry and the hotel lobby from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information on the menu, call 407-503-DINE (3463).
On Dec. 31, Bar 17 Bistro will feature a DJ during the evening, as guests enjoy spectacular views from this rooftop location. Times for entertainment will soon be shared on the Universal Orlando website.
