SEBRING — If you’re a fan of hard rock and heavy metal, listen up. There are some new kids in town that you need to know about. Covered In Black are a four-piece outfit from the Sebring area who specialize in covering the best of what hard rock/heavy metal have offered up over the years. The band formed around April-May of this year.
The band will be performing Friday, Dec. 14 at Sunset Grille from 9 p.m.-11 p.m. If you miss them, the next currently scheduled show is not until March of next year.
CIB consists of Curt Adkins on drums, Gordon Bihl vocals and guitar, Kevin Broder, lead guitar and JR Smith on bass guitar. To see the band live you can expect to hear bombast and fury. A set list on a given night may include Black Sabbath, they do an excellent version of “War Pigs,” AC/DC, Stone Temple Pilots, Metallica, Bush, Black Label Society, Alice In Chains, Three Days Grace, Papa Roach and more. Another highlight is an amped up version of the great Neil Young song, “Rockin’ In The Free World.”
Drummer Adkins, who plays with a driving force that brings to mind the power of the late John Henry Bonham of Led Zeppelin, lists among his influences Cream, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Slayer, Megadeth, Metallica, and Iron Maiden.
Broder adds, Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde to that list. “Anything that feels good, I love. I’m a big fan of Zakk Wylde, you can hear it in my playing. Zakk’s my favorite out of all of them. Black Label Society (Wylde’s band) is when I picked up a guitar.”
“About a year ago,” Bihl reflects, “me and JR would have drum backing tracks on a loudspeaker while we plugged in our little amps and would play with ‘Hardwired (a reference to the title track from ‘Hardwired To Self-Destruct', Metallica’s most current album). I would scream the lyrics and it would be some much fun and I was like, 'dude, I wish we could get a band together and do something like this.'”
Smith recalls of those early days of not so long ago, “if we could get Kevin to play guitar, we’d really have something. I played drums with Curt and he was the best drummer I could think of to play this kind of stuff. We really sought out and tried to get Curt. I finally got Curt to say, ‘alright, I’ll come play with you one time.’ Once we had Curt, Kevin and Curt had played together before so we said, ‘Kevin we’ve got Curt playing drums and Kevin said, “alright, I’ll come give it a try.”
For CIB, it’s not just about playing great cover songs by bands they love. They also have a bigger vision for Highlands County and the surrounding area.
“We can’t be selfish about this,” Bihl states. “We’ve gotta go beyond what Covered In Black is doing. Why not, and how come, there hasn’t been a music scene (around here)? Apparently back in the late 1990’s-2000’s, Curt can attests to this, there used to be a thing. There used to be bands that were inspired by these hard rock/heavy metal groups. Negative Feedback, Monkeyfinger, to name a few, Hope In Autumn, which is a band that Curt and Kevin were in at one point.
“It would be nice to see other bands get with one another and try to put on shows to generate some hype,” Bihl continues. “Me and JR have discussed this multiple times. A festival would be nice.
“People who live in these small, rural areas that slave to save up the extra money to go to these shows (out of town), I’m pretty sure they would love to have something right at their back door.”
For more information on Covered In Black go to their Facebook page.
The Sunset Grille is located at 2650 Hwy 27 N in Sebring.
