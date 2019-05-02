AVON PARK — Hundreds of people packed Union Congregational Church to watch girls, from kindergarten through grade 12, compete in the 33rd annual Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Pageant on Saturday, April 27.
Contestants competed in several categories: Tiny (kindergarten through second grade); Little (third through fifth grade); Jr. Miss (sixth through eighth grade); and Miss Avon Park Chamber of Commerce (ninth through 12th grade).
“Avon Park is truly proud of each and every one of you,” Amy Schlosser, emcee for the event and 2019 Miss Highlands County, told the contestants.
“These girls have spent hours on walks, turns and interview techniques,” Schlosser said. “They have also had to keep up minimum grade [point average] and school requirements.”
Many of the contestants were honor roll students, and they came from a variety of backgrounds, including public schools, private schools and homeschool students.
Pageant director Celeste Carr and volunteers worked with the girls to help them learn how to walk on stage, speak to the audience and demonstrate poise.
The contestants were each asked about their favorite memories and places in Avon Park, and the audience learned of their happy memories at the Avon Park Library, the Avon Park Christmas Parade and Maxwell’s.
The Tiny/Little contestants thrilled the audience with their dimples and smiles as they demonstrated their beauty and poise in casual summer outfits and formal dresses.
While the scores from the judges were tabulated, Center Stage Dance Studio kept the audience entertained with pint-sized dancers in patriotic costumes performing synchronized moves to “Oh Snap.” Although the contestants competed together in the Tiny/Little division, separate awards were given.
All the contestants returned to the stage and the following results were announced for the Little Miss APCC:
• Top Fundraiser — Andi McClelland
• Miss Congeniality (tie) — Hope Goethe
• Most Improved — Priyada Atteberry
• Runner-up Little Miss — Tatiana DeLeon
• Little Miss APCC, Miss Photogenic and Miss Congeniality (tie) — Maci Fann
• Little Miss APCC Maci Fann
Fann, who won three awards at the pageant, is a fifth grade student at Cornerstone Christian Academy and demonstrated extreme poise and stage presence.
Tiny Miss APCC contestant winners:
• Miss Photogenic and First Runner Up — Serena Basukto
• Tiny Miss APCC and Miss Congeniality — Falyn Massey
Although only a second grade student, Massey exhibited poise and charisma on stage as she competed for her Tiny Miss APCC title.
Jr. Miss contestants introduced themselves to the audience and then modeled their casual summer outfits and formal attire, which ranged from short formal dresses to long formal dresses.
Center Stage Dance Studio continued to entertain the audience after each group competed with stunning group dances and an incredible solo dance by Piper Greer to the song “Respect” by Aretha Franklin.
Jr. Miss APCC contestant winners:
• First Runner Up Jr. Miss and Miss Photogenic — Juliana Romualdo
• Jr. Miss APCC and Miss Congeniality — Reagan Richards
Richards is an eighth grader at Avon Park Middle School. She is a cheerleader, an officer for Future Farmers of America and a member of the National Junior Honor Society. Her favorite place in Avon Park is Maxwell’s, because it is a tradition to go there with family and friends on Friday after school.
Miss APCC contestant winners:
• Third Runner Up Miss APCC and Miss Photogenic — Rowan Moulds
• Second Runner Up Miss APCC Erica Vargas
• First Runner Up Miss APCC and Miss Congeniality — Emilie Franklin
• Miss APCC Kenlee Wall
“I am speechless,” Wall said when she won the coveted crown.
Wall is a homeschool student in the 10th grade who dances competitively with Center State Dance Studio and models dance and activewear apparel. She hopes to dance professionally and plans to attend a performing arts college in New York City or Los Angeles.
