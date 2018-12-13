Hulu’s “Into the Dark” series is on its third entry, and, to say that it has been interesting so far is an understatement. “Pooka!” the third entry in the year-long anthology, takes weird to the moon where it stays most of the movie. This movie is artsy, surreal and strange. Honestly, this movie is very weird.
In “Pooka!” a down-and-out actor takes a job off an announcement board. He is tasked with wearing the plush suit of stuffed toy, the hottest toy of the season, Pooka. Our man Wilson (Nyasha Hatendi) must wear the suit for all Pooka appearances and never let anyone know who he is under the headpiece. Desperate for work, Wilson agrees. It’s harmless at first, but one key feature of Pooka is that you never know from moment to moment if Pooka is going to be angry or happy. Well, this is a horror movie so we get angry Pooka more often.
Slowly, Wilson begins to be affected by the suit and is angry more often than happy. He wrecks Christmas (more than once), attacks a child and starts a bar fight. Then the weird things begin to happen.
During the course of his time with the Pooka costume, Wilson meets a nice woman, Melanie (Latarsha Rose) and her son Ty (Jonny Berryman). That too, is going well at first. Then Wilson begins acting like a total jerk and reminds her of the husband she used to have. This ties into the overall story and is called back to numerous times. Once the twist comes you’ve pretty much been expecting it but it was still a good one.
The imagery in this movie is fantastic and the editing style really makes you feel like you are losing your mind right alongside Wilson. The suit walks around independent of Wilson and attacks him, but then a cut and it’s back on him as if he was beating himself up.
By the end of “Pooka!” I wasn’t sure exactly what I just saw and instead felt like that was my messed up brain unraveling just like Wilson’s. The twist in the end you do see coming a ways off and they linger on it for some time, allowing the true impact of that moment it hit you.
“Pooka!” is highlighted by some stellar casting choices and equally stunning performances. I may not understand some of the weirdness going on, but I can appreciate the artsy feel of it and the brilliant visual style. The weird is going to turn off some people, but that’s okay. If you can take the weird then this horror movie might just be up your alley.
I give this movie 4 out of 5 stars.
Better than the last entry (Flesh & Blood) and uses the setting of Christmas well. My only real complaint is that is was hard to follow and needed a second viewing to fully understand.
“Pooka!” is rated TV-14 and has a running time of 83 minutes. It is now streaming on Hulu as part 3 of their “Into the Dark” series.
