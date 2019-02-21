SEBRING — Participants at the Junior Livestock Show & Sale expressed lots of love for the community and local students at the Thursday night auction at the Highlands County Fairgrounds.
Besides supporting students in their agricultural efforts, buyers of livestock also donated animals that they had purchased to be resold. When the animals were sold for the second time, the money was given to various organizations such as SunTrust victims’ families, Project Graduation, Andrew Stephens Memorial Fund, and Parker Williams Memorial Fund.
The money from the initial sale of the animal will be given to the student who raised the animal, but the money from the second sale was given to charity.
Held Thursday, Feb. 14, the night began with a steak dinner at 5 p.m. for buyers, which was sponsored by the Highlands County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen Associations. The live auction followed at a little past 6 p.m.
The auction featured commercial heifers, market steers, grand and reserve champion citrus trees, and market goat and swine. Students from Highlands County 4-H and Future Farmers of America participated in the livestock event.
“The auction teaches kids responsibility, money management and business skills to help them become our next leaders,” Carl McKettrick, a buyer from Arcadia Stockyard, said.
Families and friends packed the stands to show their support for agricultural students. “I’m here to support Kinsey Bachman in her senior year with her hog,” Amy Bachman, her aunt, said.
Her aunt held a bouquet of white, red, and purple flowers for her niece. A look around the stands showed that many families were following this tradition of honoring the female participants with bouquets.
Seniors were given a special call out by auctioneer Brian Trimble as he announced over the microphone, “Where are you going to school?” Some seniors responded that they were going to ABAC, or Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, a state college of the University System of Georgia. Others mentioned starting their education at South Florida State College or entering the workforce.
The night also served as a time to remember two young teens who loved agriculture and the outdoors — Parker William, a 16-year-old from Avon Park who died on May 20, 2018, and Andrew Stephens, a 14-year-old from Sebring who died on Nov. 10, 2018.
Trimble gave a special tribute to each young man as a friend showed a steer or heifer in each person’s memory. Cash and Chance Smoak showed a Brangus cross in memory of Andrew Stephens. The steer sold for $13 a pound and the proceeds will go to support the Andrew Stevens Memorial Fund. The goal of the fund is to support youth activities, along with education related to life choices teens face daily, Trimble said.
Stevens had already weighed in his steer for this year’s show, and his lifelong friends, Cash and Chance Smoak, asked permission to continue the project in his honor.
Carli McWaters showed a steer in Parker Williams’ honor. Trimble said, “[She] met Parker in eighth grade and like so many others depended on his smile and kind heart. Carli wanted to fulfill his wish and has raised this Grand Champion heifer in Parker’s memory.”
The heifer sold for $5.50 a pound and the proceeds will go to the Parker Williams Memorial fund, which will be used for scholarships for students who have a passion for agriculture and the great outdoors.
“We also resold a pig for the proceeds to go to the Hana Piety Trust Fund,” Lindsey Sebring, vice-chairman of Junior Livestock Committee, said. “She was an exhibitor last year who lost both her parents.
“It has been awesome how our community has come together to help the youth of Highlands County,” Sebring said. “The exhibitors did an outstanding job this year bringing in new buyers to help the auction.
“We would encourage any local businesses to get involved and help support these projects these young people have raised all year long,” she said.
Darin Hood, chairman of the Highlands County Junior Livestock Committee, said, “We want to thank our community businesses and supporters for providing such invaluable financial support to our youth.”
Buyers and the agricultural community showed an overwhelming amount of support for area 4-H and FFA students and to local charities. Large checks were written from people with huge hearts as they showed their appreciation for the hard work of the children and teens.
Livestock winners
Commercial Heifers
Grand Champion: Carli McWaters — showing her heifer for Parker Williams Memorial Fund
Reserve Grand Champion: Baxley Hines
Grand Champion Junior Showmanship: Stella Handley
Reserve Grand Champion Junior Showmanship: Briley Pearce
Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Reagan Richards
Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Hannah Sheffield
Grand Champion Senior Showmanship: Carli McWaters
Reserve Grand Champion Senior Showmanship: Carmen Carlini (Graduating Senior)
Market Steers
Grand Champion: Reagan Richards
Reserve Grand Champion: Jordan Frazier
Grand Champion Junior Showmanship: Tera Lynn Price
Reserve Grand Champion Junior Showmanship: Baxley Hines
Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Reagan Richards
Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Leah Addison
Grand Champion Senior Showmanship: Kyle Pettis (Graduating Senior)
Reserve Grand Champion Senior Showmanship: Lindsay Sapp
Market Swine
Grand Champion: Braci O’Berry
Reserve Grand Champion: Cailyn McWaters
Grand Champion Junior Showmanship: Reese Richards
Reserve Grand Champion Junior Showmanship: Amber Young
Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Emma Welch
Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Dylan Eddington
Grand Champion Senior Showmanship: Kinsey Bachman (Graduating Senior)
Reserve Grand Champion Senior Showmanship: Lauren Swaine
Division I Grand Champion: Amber Young
Division I Reserve Champion: Jayla Cabrera
Division II Grand Champion: Emma Mellow
Division II Reserve Champion: Stella Handley
Division III Grand Champion: Cailyn McWaters
Division III Reserve Champion: Rhett Whitehurst
Division IV Grand Champion: Braci O’Berry
Division IV Reserve Champion: Ryan Mellow
Meat Goat
Grand Champion: Cooper McWaters
Reserve Grand Champion: Emily Bible (Graduating Senior)
Grand Champion Junior Showmanship: Shelby Cruse
Reserve Grand Champion Junior Showmanship: Cooper McWaters
Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Brooke Moon
Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Chloe LeBlanc
Grand Champion Senior Showmanship: Aubrey Lanier(Graduating Senior)
Reserve Grand Champion Senior Showmanship: Malakiah Ray showing Sebring FFA Chapter Goat
Poultry
Grand Champion Hen: Wyatt Lundy
Reserve Grand Champion Hen: Kassidy Sears
Grand Champion Rooster: Wyatt Lundy
Grand Champion Trio (Two Hens and a Rooster): Wyatt Lundy
Grand Champion Junior Showmanship: Kassidy Sears
Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: William Barben
Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Wyatt Lundy
(Other categories did not have participants)
Rabbits
Grand Champion Doe: Trace Lackey
Reserve Grand Champion Doe: Scarlett Lackey
Grand Champion Buck: William Rivera
Reserve Grand Champion Buck: Adam Epps
Grand Champion Junior Showmanship: Reese Richards
Reserve Grand Champion Junior Showmanship: Scarlett Lackey
Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Jackie Lackey
Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Showmanship: Heather Stewart
Grand Champion Senior Showmanship: Phoebe Lackey
Reserve Grand Champion Senior Showmanship: Trace Lackey
The following animals were entered into the 2019 Junior Livestock Show:
36 Market Steers, 31 Commercial Heifers, 12 Meat Goats, 124 Market Swine, 21 Rabbits, 6 poultry.
Clint McWaters taught a Livestock Judging Clinic on Friday and 96 exhibitors attended the training. They then competed in a livestock judging contest.
23 graduating seniors exhibited, and they are eligible to apply for the Junior Livestock Scholarship, which can be used for college or vocational education.
Information provided by the Junior Livestock Committee.
