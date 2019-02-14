Hundreds filled the auditorium at First Baptist Church in Sebring on Monday to hear a message of healing and comfort from Christian recording artist Matthew West. More than $5,300 was collected for the families of the five women who were killed Jan. 23 at the SunTrust Bank incident in Sebring. SunTrust will match the funds raised during the concert. JOY FM radio personalities Carmen, Bill and Dave welcomed the crowd estimated at about 850 to the evening’s event. Paul Purvis, lead pastor at First Baptist Church in Temple Terrace, spoke to the crowd, sharing a strong message of encouragement not only for the family and friends of the victims who attended, but also for the county as a whole.
