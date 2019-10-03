Special to Highlands News-Sun
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present the Art of Judy Nicewicz in the HCA Museum Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
Artists reception takes place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be refreshments and a Peter Powell Roberts print raffle. Artists reception is open to the public and admission is free.
The show will be up through the month of October. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Judy Nicewicz has been painting and teaching for 15 years in the Highlands County area. She was the President of the Caladium Arts and Crafts Cooperative, member of Heartland Cultural Alliance, Society of Decorative Painters and TEAM (Teachers of Educational Art Material).
Nicewicz is an accredited Priscilla Hauser teacher in Basic I, II and Roses; Certified Level I and II Onestroke Instructor; as well as Sculpey Clay and HD Painting. She has worked with Gary Jenkins, Brenda Harris, Cheri Rol, Sherry Nelson, Margot Clark, Marjorie Harris Clark and many others to improve and share techniques with her students.
Nicewicz, as a travel teacher, has taught for the Society of Decorative Painters, TEAM, at several Michaels locations and A.C. Moor. She offers classes for adults at her home studio in Avon Park. Judy teaches for home parties and groups such as Nu-Hope in Lake Placid and Avon Park.
For more information, contact Norma Evans at 863-385-3533 or by email at nrpe1901@gmail.com.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.
