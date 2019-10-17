By The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Industrial rock legends Nine Inch Nails are among the 16 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.
The prestigious organization announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews Band, Motorhead, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, The Doobie Brothers, T.Rex and Thin Lizzy join Houston and B.I.G. as first-time Rock Hall nominees. The 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on May 2, 2020, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Judas Priest, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk, MC5, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and Todd Rundgren round out the 16 nominees for the 2020 class. The official inductees will be announced in January.
Each year, between five and seven acts usually make it into the Rock Hall following a vote by 1,000 people, including performers, music historians and industry experts. Fans are able to vote online.
Acts are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.
Houston has been eligible for nearly a decade: Her self-titled debut album was released in 1985. The six-time Grammy winner is one of the greatest singers of all-time, known for hits like “The Greatest Love of All,” ‘’I Will Always Love You” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” She died in 2012.
Trent Reznor’s Nine Inch Nails released “Pretty Hate Machine” in 1989 and the classic “The Downward Spiral” was released in 1994.
