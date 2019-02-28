In 2014 a small group of Highlands County residents joined together to begin the Heartland American Israeli Initiative. Their mission is to vigorously support, strengthen and promote the long standing partnership between the United States and Israel.
Each month the members composed of Christians and Jews meet and the public are always invited to join them to learn more about Israel and our relationship with the country and the people. The 501©(3) Initiative has presented compelling speakers since their inception. Last month a former member of the Israeli military spoke of his experiences.
In 2016 the members initiated the first Unity Breakfast which drew over 100 guests. The speaker was Ken Treister, an artist, writer and sculptor who designed the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach.
The Israeli Counsel General Lois Haiat spoke in 2017 to over 170 attendees. And in 2018 a packed chartered bus of Highlands County residents visited the Holocaust Memorial in lieu of the breakfast.
This year on March 28 at 7:30 a.m. the Sebring Elks Club will host the third annual breakfast. Internationally renowned speaker Rabbi David Nesenoff will speak about “Israel in the age of Trump.” The cost to attend is $10 and reservations are required by March 21st by calling 863-314-0422 or e-mailing matromer@aol.com.
Rabbi Nesenoff is known for his powerful, passionate and humorous speaking skills. He is knowledgeable on Israel, the Jewish people, history, religion, media and American politics.
He has appeared on Fox News, CNN, ABC, NBC and is frequently heard on Florida’s longest aired program, The Steve Kane Show.
Nesenoff was keynote speaker at Yale University’s Global Symposium on Anti-Semitism and keynoted the New York State Governor’s Dr. Martin Lutheran King Jr. Conference. He holds his Masters and Doctorate and Ordination from the Jewish Theological Seminary in Manhattan.
Prior to the last Presidential election he was interviewed on Israel TV asking his thoughts about what would be the effect on Israel-American relations if Donald Trump was elected President. Now that Donald Trump is our President, Nesenoff’s talk promises to be a do not miss event.
When recently asked who he loved more, Israel or America he replied, “I have a mother and a father and I have the capacity to love them both with all my heart.”
As a teaser, the Rabbi asked at a recent Initiative meeting, “When the former Presidents attending President Bush’s funeral prayed, why did President Trump not pray?” He added, “You will have to come to my talk March 28th to find out.” Call 863-314-0422 or e-mail matromer@aol.com to reserve a place at the breakfast and find out!
