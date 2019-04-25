SEBRING — The day is drawing near Sebring. Eli Mosley is returning to The Circle Theater Friday, May 3 for another exhilarating performance.
Upon his last visit to this venue, in November, the up-and-coming Polk County country music star played to a sold-out crowd. The first of his promising career. There have been many more since that night.
The 2018 South Florida Country Music award winner for Favorite Local Band will take the stage at 7 p.m.
“I kinda want to do something special for Sebring. Sebring has been so good to us,” said Mosley. “We’ve got several really good singles that are, in my opinion, even better than ‘St. Augustine.’ We’ve got one for Memorial Day that I’ll be debuting with the band in Sebring.”
“We’re getting ready to do a T-shirt with the tour dates on the back of it. Probably 15-20 places. Sebring will be on it,” Michael Mosley, Eli’s father, manager and U.S. Army Vietnam veteran added.
The Sebring audience can look forward to an advance preview of much of the, as yet untitled, new album. All 10 new songs are recorded and “in the can.”
“Everything from ‘St. Augustine,’ ‘I Just Need To Know,’ ‘Shades,’ ‘Better Run,’ those will all be on the new album.” Most, if not all, will likely be heard during the show.
At this time there is no release date for the upcoming album.
It has been a busy year for the Mosley camp, with no end in sight.
“We’re filled up pretty good,” Michael said.
“We’re playing Circle Theater on May 3,” says Eli, “and we’re excited about that. Then we’re playing Texas the next night. Not sure how we’re doing that but we’re doing it. We’ve got Brenham, Texas which is outside of Houston and we’ve got Fort Worth.
The Eli Mosley juggernaut is ever expanding and is no longer confined to just the Southeast. “Right now we’re pretty much travelling the U.S. as fast as we can. As soon as there’s a need we’ll do it,” the Bartow native and former Marine said.
“After we get back from Texas we open up for Tracy Lawrence in Tampa at The Dallas Bull on May 17. The next weekend we go to South Carolina, then Georgia and North Carolina pretty much for the duration of May and June. We’ve got offers all across the country at this point,” said Eli.
“We’ve been doing a lot of radio tours (since November),” said Michael. “We’ve been out of state more than we’ve been in state,” added Eli.
“We’ve got a few places we’re planning on going. North Dakota we’re talking to, Ohio, Wyoming.
“We’re calling radio stations frequently and anytime we’re passing by one that’s been playing us we’ll swing in. Building this relationship with country radio is just so important for us,” Eli shares. “We’re on about 70 stations.”
“We picked up a radio station in Idaho,” said Michael. “They heard our music and they said, ‘wow, we love that.’ We’ve picked up several 100,000 watt radio stations.”
“I’m excited about the shows coming up; I’m excited about the radio success that we’re having. I’m excited about just a lot of big things. I’m talking to management companies; I’m talking to record labels. We’re in negotiations with some of them. It’s gonna be a year. I’ll be interested to see where we are in two years for sure.”
“To me it’s hard to comprehend so much of the stuff that’s happening. Sometimes I don’t even have time to blink. Sometimes I just want to get in a boat and go fishing,” mused Eli.
Tickets can be purchased online at: www.EventBrite.com, search for Eli Mosley concert.
For more on Eli Mosley visit www.elimosley.com.
You may order by phone 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 863-382-1029. Or in person at the box office.
The Circle Theater is at 202 Circle Park Drive.
